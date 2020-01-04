Shaunie O & # 39; Neal and all her five children look gorgeous In 2020 Family portrait – from Shaquille O & # 39; Neal Exmujer gets excited about the lessons she learned last year

Shaunie O & # 39; Neal took to Instagram to wish his millions of followers a Happy New Year, and did so with an impressive photo that has all her children.

The former wife of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal looked good in a mini black dress that showed off her killer curves.

While Shaunie turned heads in his attire, his sons Shareef, Amirah, Myles, Shaqir and I & # 39; arah looked excellent in the portrait.

the Basketball Wives Star wrote a sweet and emotional message in which he reflected in 2019 that said: "HAPPY NEW YEAR from my family to yours! I hope everyone has an amazing 2020. In 2019, I knew even more than any other year that my God He is a wonderful God! ”

She came to reveal: “I also learned patience, and you can never dream too big, move silently, talk to existence, it's fine to overcome things and people, and listen more than talk. Finally, I learned to make life decisions for my future, and not just the present. ♥ You ️Love All Shaunie ♥ ️ "

During a live IG session, Shaunie finally spoke about the inappropriate comments made by Evelyn Lozada about Ogom "OG,quot; Chijindu saying: & # 39; Nothing is said to Evelyn & # 39; "You always say, what happens with Evelyn and I have been friends for … Jesus, about 15 years. I can, talk to her in some way every day, either text or phone call. So all our conversations are not in the camera, and is not, of course, the camera because the camera technically, it's real. Still, he's not talk so much, not even get our super real conversations. When I have something to say to her, most times it is not in the camera because we talk all the damn time. So, you know, you say you do not make responsible, yes hell do. "

She went on to say to fans of the reality show "I. We talk about everything. When he did his thing in Costa Rica, literally, and you could say that, I said, & # 39; you & # 39 ;, Buggin it was too. & # 39; I told him I would want to go on vacation when transmitted because she will be angry with herself. Now, you know, it is what is, and is just entertainment guys. Do not be left behind. You are getting all around three percent of our real life. Trust me."

Shaunie concluded: "I think the cast has been together for a long time responsible because we speak among us," he added. "But we're shooting a TV show, and has grown worldwide. My children are at home, so that everyone pay accounts of their actions. Period."

Shaunie and their gorgeous children seem to be ready by 2020.



