See the unique wedding dress of Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan

Here comes the Riverdale girlfriend!
Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz in the successful CW program, married the MLB star Michael Kopech Saturday after more than two years of dating. The bride wore a dazzling and unique dress that shone in the daylight and was adorned with countless beads. The groom wore a white suit that complemented his golden blond hair.
The ceremony took place at the historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, and the newlyweds kept their special day small and intimate, as they married in front of about 40 family and friends, including some from Morgan Riverdale co-stars
"We both knew the first day we met that & # 39; this is all & # 39; and I am so excited that today officially begins forever," the bride told E! News exclusively. "Today I promised to love my best friend all my life and it was a day I spent with those we love in a room full of endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."
Now, for all the details of the wedding dress you've been waiting for. The 27-year-old star wore a luxurious design of nothing less than Eisen Stein Bridal.
the Riverdale The unique dress of the star featured a transparent bodice adorned with intricate beads and delicate lace fabric. The actress opted for something that was long-sleeved, for the body and that featured a small train.
His veil was as dazzling as it seemed to have beads sown at the ends. And it turns out that the actress had a change of dress and put on a second dress by Grace Loves Lace.
During the ceremony, when all eyes were on Riverdale star, walked down the hall to "Truly Madly Deeply,quot; Yoke Lore. For the reception, the newlyweds slowly danced to "My Best Friend,quot; for Tim McGraw.
Of course, the couple's big day was made special by the wedding planner Tami Varma.
Morgan and Kopech got engaged during the weekend of July 4 last year, and now they are ready to experience this new chapter in their relationship.
To see the wedding photos of the couple, scroll through our gallery below.
I make
The couple exchanges votes in front of family and close friends, including some of the Riverdale Co-stars of the actress.
Happiness of newlyweds
Make a pose! The couple takes romantic portraits that seem taken from a fairy tale.
Bridal beauty
The bride stuns in a luxurious design by Eisen Stein Bridal, which is adorned with intricate beads and delicate lace.
Love is in the air
This photo simply makes our hearts melt!
Happiness tears
Morgan gets excited during the ceremony, after walking down the hall to "Truly Madly Deeply,quot; Yoke Lore.
Embarrassed Girlfriend
the Riverdale The star radiates as she walks towards her husband in this beautiful photo.
Injured
It is clear that these two are in love with the moon.
Mr. Mrs.
Congratulations again to the newlyweds!