See the unique wedding dress of Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan

Here comes the Riverdale girlfriend!

Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz in the successful CW program, married the MLB star Michael Kopech Saturday after more than two years of dating. The bride wore a dazzling and unique dress that shone in the daylight and was adorned with countless beads. The groom wore a white suit that complemented his golden blond hair.

The ceremony took place at the historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, and the newlyweds kept their special day small and intimate, as they married in front of about 40 family and friends, including some from Morgan Riverdale co-stars

"We both knew the first day we met that & # 39; this is all & # 39; and I am so excited that today officially begins forever," the bride told E! News exclusively. "Today I promised to love my best friend all my life and it was a day I spent with those we love in a room full of endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."