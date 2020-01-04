See the looks of the golden balloons of your favorite stars for 20 years

It's almost time for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Ricky Gervais He is the host of the great event for the fifth time in his career.

Marriage history It is the most nominated film of the night with a total of six assents. Nevertheless, the Irish Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Follow closely with five nominations each. As for the main television contestants, Chernobyl, The crown Y Amazing He leads the package with four assents each.

Of course, the event is not just about praise. There is also the fashion full of stars. If the red carpets of the past are an indication, viewers can expect to see some spectacular looks. You can also expect to see how the styles of the stars have evolved.

In honor of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, here is a look at the 2000 looks of celebrities and how their styles have changed in the last 20 years.