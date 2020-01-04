See the looks of the golden balloons of your favorite stars for 20 years

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

It's almost time for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Ricky Gervais He is the host of the great event for the fifth time in his career.

Marriage history It is the most nominated film of the night with a total of six assents. Nevertheless, the Irish Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Follow closely with five nominations each. As for the main television contestants, Chernobyl, The crown Y Amazing He leads the package with four assents each.

Of course, the event is not just about praise. There is also the fashion full of stars. If the red carpets of the past are an indication, viewers can expect to see some spectacular looks. You can also expect to see how the styles of the stars have evolved.

In honor of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, here is a look at the 2000 looks of celebrities and how their styles have changed in the last 20 years.

Enjoy the explosion of the past!

Reese witherspoon

The actress was ready for her first Golden Globe that year. She was nominated in the Best Performance by an actress in a category of Film (Musical or Comedy) for her role in Choice.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow

The brunette beauty posed for photos with a yellow top and black pants. She also shook some serious glitters. Paltrow won a Golden Globe for his performance in Shakespeare in love past year.

Halle Berry, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Halle Berry

the Introducing Dorothy Dandridge Star drew attention to this red and white number and won the Best Actress of an Actress award in a Limited Series or Television Movie category.

Matt Damon, Winona Ryder, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Matt Damon and Winona Ryder

That year, Damon was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Movie (Drama) category for his work in The talented Mr. Ripley. Ryder joined him at the event; however, the former couple separated later that year.

Angelina Jolie, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Angelina Jolie

2000 was the third consecutive year that Jolie won a Golden Globe. That year, he took home the trophy for his work in Interrupted girl.

Hugh Grant, Elizabeth Hurley, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe that year for his role in Notting hill. While bringing Hurley as his date, the two separated later that year.

Julia Roberts, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Julia Roberts

Speaking of Notting hill, the actress also won a trophy for her role in the film. It looked dazzling in red at the awards ceremony.

Catherine Keener, Cameron Diaz, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Catherine Keener and Cameron Diaz

the Being John Malkovich The co-stars smiled from ear to ear on the red carpet, and for good reason. Not only did both win Golden Globe nominations, but the movie also got a wink.

Denzel Washington, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Denzel Washington

The hurricane Celebr looked elegant in his suit and won the Best Actor Performance award in a category of Film (Drama).

Tom Cruise, Charlize Theron, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Tom Cruise and Charlize Theron

the Magnolia Star was all smiles when he posed with Theron and held his trophy for the best performance of an actor in a supporting role in any film.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Sarah Jessica Parker

It was no surprise that the Sex and the city Star hit the red carpet with style. He also took home the trophy that year in the Best Acting Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for his role as Carrie Bradshaw.

Penelope Cruz, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Penelope Cruz

Cruz captivated blank in the great awards ceremony.

Hilary Swank, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Hilary swank

Swank won the Golden Globe that year in the Best Acting category of an Actress in a Movie (Drama) for her role in Boys do not Cry.

Keri Russell, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Keri Russell

the Happiness Star looked pretty in pink at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Meryl Streep, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Meryl streep

That year, the actress was nominated for Best Acting by an actress in a movie (drama) for her role in Music of the heart.

Meg Ryan, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Meg Ryan

The actress opted for a tight gray shirt and a sunny yellow skirt for the red carpet.

Angela Bassett, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Angela Bassett

Bassett shone in gold on the red carpet.

Jim Carrey, Renee Zellweger, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger

As fans will remember, the Me, me and Irene The co-stars came out briefly before resigning later that year.

Natalie Portman, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Natalie Portman

That year, the celebrity won the Best Performance of an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Movie for her work in Anywhere but here.

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Jennifer loves Hewitt

The actress dazzled in a bright number on the red carpet.

