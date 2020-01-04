See the looks of the golden balloons of your favorite stars for 20 years

It's almost time for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards!
The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Ricky Gervais He is the host of the great event for the fifth time in his career.
Marriage history It is the most nominated film of the night with a total of six assents. Nevertheless, the Irish Y Once upon a time … in Hollywood Follow closely with five nominations each. As for the main television contestants, Chernobyl, The crown Y Amazing He leads the package with four assents each.
Of course, the event is not just about praise. There is also the fashion full of stars. If the red carpets of the past are an indication, viewers can expect to see some spectacular looks. You can also expect to see how the styles of the stars have evolved.
In honor of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, here is a look at the 2000 looks of celebrities and how their styles have changed in the last 20 years.
Enjoy the explosion of the past!
The LIFE image collection through Getty Images
Reese witherspoon
The actress was ready for her first Golden Globe that year. She was nominated in the Best Performance by an actress in a category of Film (Musical or Comedy) for her role in Choice.
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Gwyneth Paltrow
The brunette beauty posed for photos with a yellow top and black pants. She also shook some serious glitters. Paltrow won a Golden Globe for his performance in Shakespeare in love past year.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Halle Berry
the Introducing Dorothy Dandridge Star drew attention to this red and white number and won the Best Actress of an Actress award in a Limited Series or Television Movie category.
fake images
Matt Damon and Winona Ryder
That year, Damon was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Movie (Drama) category for his work in The talented Mr. Ripley. Ryder joined him at the event; however, the former couple separated later that year.
Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
2000 was the third consecutive year that Jolie won a Golden Globe. That year, he took home the trophy for his work in Interrupted girl.
Bei / Shutterstock
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley
The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe that year for his role in Notting hill. While bringing Hurley as his date, the two separated later that year.
Shutterstock
Julia Roberts
Speaking of Notting hill, the actress also won a trophy for her role in the film. It looked dazzling in red at the awards ceremony.
Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Catherine Keener and Cameron Diaz
the Being John Malkovich The co-stars smiled from ear to ear on the red carpet, and for good reason. Not only did both win Golden Globe nominations, but the movie also got a wink.
Jerzy Dabrowsky / Photos International / Getty Images
Denzel Washington
The hurricane Celebr looked elegant in his suit and won the Best Actor Performance award in a category of Film (Drama).
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Tom Cruise and Charlize Theron
the Magnolia Star was all smiles when he posed with Theron and held his trophy for the best performance of an actor in a supporting role in any film.
fake images
Sarah Jessica Parker
It was no surprise that the Sex and the city Star hit the red carpet with style. He also took home the trophy that year in the Best Acting Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for his role as Carrie Bradshaw.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Penelope Cruz
Cruz captivated blank in the great awards ceremony.
SGranitz / WireImage
Hilary swank
Swank won the Golden Globe that year in the Best Acting category of an Actress in a Movie (Drama) for her role in Boys do not Cry.
Bei / Shutterstock
Keri Russell
the Happiness Star looked pretty in pink at the 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Meryl streep
That year, the actress was nominated for Best Acting by an actress in a movie (drama) for her role in Music of the heart.
KMazur / WireImage
Meg Ryan
The actress opted for a tight gray shirt and a sunny yellow skirt for the red carpet.
SGranitz / WireImage
Angela Bassett
Bassett shone in gold on the red carpet.
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage
Jim Carrey and Renée Zellweger
As fans will remember, the Me, me and Irene The co-stars came out briefly before resigning later that year.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Natalie Portman
That year, the celebrity won the Best Performance of an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Movie for her work in Anywhere but here.
SGranitz / WireImage
Jennifer loves Hewitt
The actress dazzled in a bright number on the red carpet.
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the Golden Globes 2020 on Sunday, January 5 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Balloon ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! After the broadcast, recap the most important moments of the night watching the ME! After the party at 11 pm. ET / 8 p.m. PT, only in E!