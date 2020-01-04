See Kylie Jenner's first great hair change of 2020

New hair, who dis?
Kylie Jenner is seriously entering the spirit of "new year, new me,quot;, especially after debuting a major hair change on Friday night. And although 2020 has just begun, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is already ahead of the curve when it comes to manifesting a new person.
On Friday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul showed a bright yellow on Instagram for her 156 million followers to see. Making the dramatic transformation even more striking, the reality television personality combined her bright hair color with her purse.
"Delicious," shared the 22-year-old beauty mogul, along with an image that put her strands of sun in full display. Later he uploaded a collage of images that put their long extensions in front and center.
In addition, in her social media photos, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics put on a long-sleeved dress that hugs the body with a blue and gray pattern that made her electrifying hair stand out.
This is not the only exciting beauty adventure that the 22-year-old icon has for 2020.
Early on Friday, the reality show personality sparked an upcoming Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection Y his first collaboration of the year with nothing less than a one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.
"The first collaboration of 2020 will come soon," he shared the brand's account on social media, along with a behind-the-scenes image of baby Stormi looking at the beauty samples and the packaging, which included colorful butterfly designs.
the KUWTK Star is also preparing to launch a shameless makeup collection for Valentine's Day.
With her dramatic hair transformation and her upcoming makeup collections, it seems that Kylie is already taking the beauty space by surprise (pun).
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!