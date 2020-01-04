See Kylie Jenner's first great hair change of 2020

New hair, who dis?

Kylie Jenner is seriously entering the spirit of "new year, new me,quot;, especially after debuting a major hair change on Friday night. And although 2020 has just begun, the keeping up with the Kardashians Star is already ahead of the curve when it comes to manifesting a new person.

On Friday, the 22-year-old beauty mogul showed a bright yellow on Instagram for her 156 million followers to see. Making the dramatic transformation even more striking, the reality television personality combined her bright hair color with her purse.

"Delicious," shared the 22-year-old beauty mogul, along with an image that put her strands of sun in full display. Later he uploaded a collage of images that put their long extensions in front and center.

In addition, in her social media photos, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics put on a long-sleeved dress that hugs the body with a blue and gray pattern that made her electrifying hair stand out.