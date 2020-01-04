Sean McDermott's game management, sometimes weird and crazy, extends the Bills playoff drought

%MINIFYHTML6106d765ff2d1a9e35c6ccf33593e9a89% %MINIFYHTML6106d765ff2d1a9e35c6ccf33593e9a810%

You will have no choice but to see this again. Imagine how that will feel. It is the eternal curse of the professional football coach. Bills fans can distastefully record their recordings of what surely looked like the first NFL playoff victory in a generation and try to forget what it could have been. Sean McDermott, by the convention of his profession, will be forced to relive this agony.

It could be worse than the first time, this loss of extra time 22-19 against the Texans in the wild card round. Buffalo has lost its last six playoff games since the first weekend's win over Miami in the 1995 season.

You will see so much that it could have been different (the things that the players did wrong) and so much that it should have been different (the decisions made by McDermott and his coaching staff). It was like a training clinic in Bizzaro World.

It didn't start at the beginning, when things went well enough for the Bills to open a 10-0 lead within the first 20 minutes of the game, but when they had the opportunity to extend that advantage beyond the limit of two scores.

This is an abbreviated list of subsequent Bills errors:

– Having taken possession on their own 4-yard line with 5:45 remaining in the first half, the Bills conjured a brilliant impulse that drove them away from their own end zone and all the way to Houston 23 with 30 seconds before mid weather .

A 3-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Duke Williams in third and 2 had set up the Bills with a first attempt, and they continued to spend their second timeout. And then, having all that time to consider their options, they gave it to Frank Gore on the first try.

Gore is a notable soccer player, but he is 103 years old. Only three of his 166 carries in the regular season covered the yardage that would have been necessary to break a touchdown there. And when he was predictably hit against the grass after a 1-yard gain, Allen had to shoot the ball in the second attempt to stop the clock because the Bills couldn't risk spending their third timeout in an attempt to field goal.

That left a single down to throw the ball into the final zone, which failed. The Bills got their lead at 13-0, but that inexplicable first-try call cost them the opportunity to get more.

– After the Bills defense, which now sizzles, opened the second half leading the Texans back 6 yards in their first possession, Buffalo received a clearance in his 36 and immediately invaded the opposing territory with the 19-yard run Allen's first attempt.

A dazzling 7-yard run by dazzling rookie Devin Singletary left the Bills with a third and 3 of 38 of the Texans. Did the Bills think they were going to convert that with a play of short yards in the middle? Say ah! Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham easily destroyed that plan, arresting Singletary for a 2-yard loss and forcing the Bills to clear.

– The offensive was beginning to stumble, but the Bills & # 39; D were still on fire. After finally delivering a catch to All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins wide receiver, the All-Pro Tre & # 39; Davious White corner forced a loose ball recovered by teammate Tremaine Edmunds at Houston 38. They lost an opportunity to climb 20- 0, and suddenly there was another one!

However, in the second and 10 of the 14 of the Texans, the Bills became extremely shy and tried another race, producing just 2 yards. A magical opportunity became another field goal and the advantage was only 16-zip.

"We had opportunities to win the game," McDermott told reporters. "We didn't do the job.

"We were a bit lazy sometimes. We also needed touchdowns. You can't let such a team go around."

– In the penultimate possession of the Bills, after wasting their advantage and falling into a 19-16 deficit, they advanced to 25 of the Texans with 2:22 remaining and a solid gold opportunity to take the lead or tie the score .

After an incomplete first attempt, of course, they tried the mandatory career play, which Texans destroyed for a 3-yard loss, and now faced a third and 13. The Texans' rush overwhelmed the Bills line and forced Allen to step back; there, he tried to get rid of the ball while it was still in his pocket and was signaled by intentional landing. So now, with the three waiting times, they faced a decision of the fourth attempt between trying a hopeful field goal from 59 yards that could have tied the score, kicking in an attempt to catch Houston deeply and perhaps recover the ball with a good field position, or trying to convert a first down to fourth and 27.

McDermott chose to do so.

This was undoubtedly the most epic of its howlers on Saturday night.

It could have been the worst decision a coach has made in an NFL game this season.

It did not work.

"We wanted to be aggressive there," McDermott said, confusing "aggressive,quot; with "crazy."

That the Bills then kept the Texans in four attempts and recovered the ball with enough time to traverse most of the field and position Stephen Hauschka for a tied field goal that is irrelevant.

If they had started closer to the center of the field after a Texans clearance, they would have been better positioned to ensure a winning game score.

Of course, they would probably have wasted the opportunity with a small run in second and long, so maybe it wouldn't have mattered after all.