Seahawks vs. injury report Eagles: Who's in, who's out for the NFC wild card playoff game

No two teams in the 2020 NFL playoffs enter with more injury problems than the Seahawks (11-5) and the Eagles (9-7). When Seattle and Philadelphia start the NFC wild card game on Sunday (4:40 p.m. ET, NBC), who is inside and who is outside will have a big impact on the game.

Here is a breakdown of the final designations (or lack thereof) and what they mean for the confrontation. This will be updated when they are announced inactive at the time of the game:

Seahawks in injury report

Out: LT Duane Brown (knee / biceps), WR Malik Turner (concussion), OLB Mychal Kendricks (knee)

Questionable: LG Mike Iupati (neck), WR Jaron Brown (knee / personal)

In: C Joey Hunt (fibula), DE Jadeveon Clowney (core), S Quandre Diggs (ankle)

Brown is a big loss to Russell Wilson's pass protection, and it seems that Iupati can't go either. Turner and Brown hurt the depth in wideout. Kendricks will continue to be replaced by third-round rookie Cody Barton to flank Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright Clowney is a big boost for the passing race and the defense of the race, while Diggs can help your tight-wing coverage.

Note Seahawks in the injured reserve

RB Chris Carson, RB Rashaad Penny, RB C.J. Prosise, TE Will Dissly, TE Ed Dickson, C Justin Britt, C Ethan Pocic, S Tedric Thompson

With Carson, Penny and Prosise fallen, the team will again go with a rookie committee of the fifth round Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch against a tough defense of the Eagles' race.

Eagles in injury report

Out: WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RT Lane Johnson (ankle)

Questionable: TE Zach Ertz (ribs / back)

In: RB Miles Sanders (ankle), DT Fletcher Cox (triceps), DE Derek Barnett (ankle), CB Sidney Jones (back), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), CB Avonte Maddox (abdomen)

Ertz has been limited in practice throughout the week, so he tends to leave, except they could limit his snapshots with Dallas Goedert playing every down and Josh Perkins replacing Ertz well in Week 17 in the Giants. Johnson was demoted to not practice on Friday and was dismissed on Saturday after being listed as questionable. Clowney gets a great rest after Halapoulivaati Vaitai instead.

Sanders and Boston Scott will be interchangeable field gears for their speed and for receiving pop for Carson Wentz. Cox and Barnett keep the pass strong against weakened Seahawks. offensive line Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will challenge Mills and Maddox.

Note eagles on the injured reserve

RB Corey Clement, RB Darren Sproles, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR DeSean Jackson, RG Brandon Brooks, DT Malik Jackson, OLB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Ronald Darby

Sanders and Scott are the new Clement and Sproles. Greg Ward, the converted university quarterback, has done better than expected as the No. 1 predetermined with Jeffery, Jackson and Agholor on the shelf. Brooks really hurts the right side if Johnson misses another game. Darby's loss has been mitigated by Rasul Douglas working alongside Mills.

The Seahawks are much less exhausted than the Eagles, considering everything, and the combination of who is playing and who does not add to their slight advantage.