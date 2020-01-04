Saturday Guinness PRO14: Leinster hits Connacht, dragons beat Ospreys late | Rugby Union News





Garry Ringrose scored two of Leinster's eight attempts while his fantastic season continued at home with Connacht

A summary of all Guinness PRO14 action on Saturday throughout Ireland, Wales and Italy …

Benetton 19-38 Glasgow Warriors

Scottish scrum half George Horne scored two of Glasgow's six attempts when the Warriors won an impressive 38-19 victory over Benetton in Treviso.

Sam Johnson, Pete Horne, Nikola Matawalu and Andrew Davidson also crossed for second place Guinness Pro14 last season at Stadio Monigo, with Pete Horne adding four conversions.

The victory for Glasgow bonus points leaves them in third place in Conference A with 24 points, 12 behind Ulster in second place, and was the ideal response to the defeat of the 1872 Cup last weekend against their rivals Edinburgh.

Dragons 25-18 Ospreys

Adam Warren's last attempt sealed a remarkable victory in the Guinness PRO14 25-18 derby over Ospreys at the Rodney Parade.

Dean Ryan's team led 10-8 halfway after support Leon Brown responded to the attempt of his Welsh teammate, George North.

The Ospreys put their noses in front through the young center Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler at the beginning of the second half, and seemed ready to win for the first time since October.

However, the Rio Dyer wing crossed in the 76th minute and was quickly followed by the Warren replacement center to claim the victory of the hosts.

Zebre 41-13 Cheetahs

Zebre emphatically beat the Cheetahs 41-13 at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma on Saturday to leave the South African franchise with a fourth loss in eight games in the league.

The Italian team beat the Cheetahs by five attempts against two with Charlie Walker (2), Johan Meyer, Josh Renton and Giulio Bisegni crossing. Carlo Canna added five conversions and two penalties.

The Cheetah made two attempts through Wilmar Arnoldi and Tian Meyer, while George Whitehead threw a penalty.

The Bloemfontein-based part now returns to South Africa, where they will face the Kings of the South on January 25 in Port Elizabeth.

Leinster 54-7 Connacht

Leinster claimed the fastest test point bonus point of the Guinness PRO14 season in an easy 54-7 derby victory over Connacht in the RDS.

Leo Cullen's men accumulated their bonus point with just under 20 minutes on the clock, the 23 minutes from Glasgow were the best before, since Max Deegan, who crossed after only 103 seconds, Dave Kearney, Ciaran Frawley and Joe Tomane swept for scores.

It was one point per minute for Leinster in the first half, as additional attempts by Luke McGrath and Deegan left Connacht with 40 points ahead. James Ryan's withdrawal due to a suspected calf injury was a concern for unbridled hosts.

Garry Ringrose's good brace was a comforting 69-minute meow attempt at Connacht Tom McCartney's replacement, with his tenth victory of the PRO14 campaign keeping Leinster 11 points away from Ulster at the top of Conference A.