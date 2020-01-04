Sam Curran praises the & # 39; amazing & # 39; Dom Bess performance in the second test against South Africa | Cricket News

















Michael Atherton says that English roulette Dom Bess did a waiting job that denied his inexperience while tourists fought in Cape Town

Sam Curran paid tribute to an "incredible,quot; performance by rookie Dom Bess after England struggled to reduce South Africa to 215-8 in the second round in Cape Town.

Curran was one of a trio of sailors from England who attracted attention with a group of wickets when the home team lost five batters by 58 during the afternoon session on day two.

But the role played by Bess, who set an end to 27 overs and pressured the sailors to explode, was critical to the recovery of tourists after being expelled by a disappointing 269.

The 22-year-old spinner was not included in the original squad, he only arrived as a cover when his Somerset teammate Jack Leach fell ill, but was impressed only in his third appearance in the Test.

"I thought Bessy did an amazing job for us all day," Curran said. "It was outstanding.

"He held it together and helped the great boys to arrive from the upper end where there is probably a little more movement."

Curran fired Quinton de Kock for 20

"It's quite obvious that sealers may not have gotten that much from that end, so I thought he played very well."

England's success in restricting the Proteas' scoring rate to a soft 2.53 over the top was also key to their fight, even with the association of 117 in the fourth wicket of Dean Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen with almost 300 balls.

"I think we played very well as a group, we kept the rate low all day," said Curran, who collected the lands of Van der Dussen (68) and Kock's dangerous Quinton (20).

"We reap the rewards towards the end. We may not have received wickets in the intermediate session, but we knew they would come if we clung to that."

Elgar, who finally fell in love with Bess after compiling a patient 88, admitted that he had played the wrong shot after hitting the spinner and punching Joe Root deep down.

"I felt that I played it very well until the brain farted, a big one, and then I sat in the locker room," he said. "It had nothing to do with patience.

Dean Elgar scored 88 before falling to Bess

"I could have chosen the wrong ball. I hit him four times before (big shot, right?), But I chose the wrong one.

"I could have blocked it, blocked everything and not been out overnight and we would have had total control, but I haven't seen anyone dominate this game yet."

