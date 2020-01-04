Saif Ali Khan talks about how his privilege is the reason he stays away from politics.

With the start of the NRC and the CAA, eminent Bollywood personalities have been asked time and again to comment on this. While several stars have taken to the streets to condemn the actions, many great names have remained neutral and apolitical about their thoughts on the act. Saif Ali Khan was questioned about the uproar he said earlier that he is still educating himself with facts and has not formed an opinion. But the media were not convinced.

When questioned once again, a leading newspaper asked him why he decided to avoid commenting on the matter and Saif Ali Khan said: "I think that, in a country like ours, adopting either of the two positions can have different results from what happens normally in an environment where people can express their opinions and discuss things and life goes on.It is a bit more volatile environment, where the impact of what you say is stronger, and some people enjoy that impact, I guess. sure to do it, so I'm still trying to form my opinion. I'm quite happy with that. And I don't feel deprived of it with that. I feel like I'm absolutely too privileged to really get into that conversation with any relevant point of view. "

Speaking more about the affairs of the state of the country, Saif Ali Khan said: “I have never been so happy living in my country. The type of medical treatment available to me and my family, education for my children, professional employment and the work I am getting, all about my life in India is better than it has ever been. Therefore, I have hopes. "