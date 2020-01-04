Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz: quarterbacks who do it all | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML79ce975cd8a736ebae9742354f2790a59% %MINIFYHTML79ce975cd8a736ebae9742354f2790a510%





Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz do everything for their teams

On Sunday, Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz will face off in a clash of two quarterbacks who do everything for their teams.

When the Seattle Seahawks visit Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks.

Due to injuries and lack of weapons around him, Wilson and Wentz dragged their teams to the postseason on their backs.

The defenses of both teams are located in the center or at the bottom of the pack in yards and points allowed this season. Both offenses, which have obtained a similar score throughout the year (Seahawks 25.3 points per game, Eagles 24.1) lack great individual game creators, but manage to do group work.

The wounds have been brutal. These teams had 16 combined Week One starters that were lost in Week 17 (seven from Seattle, nine from Philadelphia). If the number remains on Sunday, they would be the most combined Week One headlines missing in a playoff game since the 1970 merger.

Whatever team goes to the next round will have struggled with a ton of adversities to do so. Ultimately, the responsibility will fall on the men of the center.

Wilson has gone through everything

The Wilson Seahawks beat the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII

In Russell Wilson's eight-year career in the NFL, his Seahawks have only missed the playoffs once. His experience in the playoffs (13 games) is huge, and he has achieved eight wins, 24 total touchdowns, two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi Trophy victory.

He has experienced the ups and downs of playoff football in eight different stadiums and has suffered overtime wins and heartbreaking losses in the last second.

Wilson leaves the field at New England celebrations after his heartbreaking interception secured a Super Bowl XLIX victory for the Patriots

Will Wilson's past be a factor this weekend? History suggests that it may well be.

Start with the journey along the east coast. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, Wilson is 7-0 in the Eastern time zone, with a 72.2 completion percentage, a 15-1 intercept touchdown ratio and a 128.0 pin rating. Travel should not be a factor in this case.

Wilson's record against the Eagles also bodes well for Seattle. It is a perfect 4-0 against Philadelphia and 3-0 against Wentz. In week 12 of this season, Wilson and company arrived in Philadelphia and beat the Eagles 17-9.

4:48 The Seahawks got the best of the Eagles the first time this season with a Week 12 victory The Seahawks got the best of the Eagles the first time this season with a Week 12 victory

In his head-to-head games with Wentz, Wilson has five touchdowns for a selection and a passer rating of 98.8, while Wentz continues with four touchdowns, five selections and a 74.4 rating. Time and again, Wilson has managed to get the best out of the Eagles' defense with his elusive improvisation and fighting ability.

But can you do it again, against an Eagles team that, for the most part, has been excellent at home under head coach Doug Pederson? Since 2016, they have awarded the least amount of points per game (16.1) in the entire NFL and have the second best record (25-9) for the Patriots.

What we do know is that Wilson will keep his team in the game for 60 minutes. Last week, in the team's thriller against the 49ers, he fought 13-0 at half-time, 19-7 in the third quarter and 26-14 with four minutes to put Seattle in the position to seal the NFC West . and a playoff game at home.

7:00 See how Seattle is dying before a home playoff game with its defeat in the last second against San Francisco See how Seattle is dying before a home playoff game with its defeat in the last second against San Francisco

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw made the tackle on the goal line, and Seattle failed to send San Francisco to the east coast. With a possible rematch with his NFC West rivals waiting in the next round, can Wilson drag his team to the finish line this time?

Wilson will need to use all his experience to win, but he will face a quarterback without any of that.

Wentz finally sees postseason action

The closest thing to Wentz's action in the playoffs was the game that the Eagles must win against the Cowboys in Week 16

The last second position against Atlanta. Flea blink at Torrey Smith. The & # 39; Special Philly & # 39 ;. The double doink in Chicago. Carson Wentz is in his fourth season with the Eagles, but through all the special playoff moments, he has been dressed in the street.

Before the 2017 Philadelphia Super Bowl race, he broke his ACL and saw Nick Foles lead the team to the promised land. Last season, it was a back injury that kept him out, as the Eagles were dying below another victory in the fairytale playoffs, losing 20-14 in New Orleans after a surprise victory over the Bears

Finally, it's time for & # 39; Playoff Wentz & # 39 ;.

What the 27-year-old has done this season, although he doesn't receive applause like Lamar Jackson, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes and Wilson, has been extremely impressive.

Wentz became the first Eagles player to reach 4,000 aerial yards in a season, and he did so without any of his external receivers reaching 500 yards in the season. At this point, he is without his three best scorers (Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor).

It is so extreme that Eagles 'active open receivers have fewer receiving yards combined this season (840) than the Seahawks' main receiver, Tyler Lockett (1,057).

Last week in the division's victory over the Giants, the Eagles' leaders in receiving yards were Boston Scott's third-chain practice / runner squad, Dallas Goedert backup tight end wing and wide-wing closed-loop receiver hybrid Joshua Perkins, who was only promoted to the active list at the end of November.

6:46 The Eagles stepped forward in the last quarter to beat the Giants in Week 17 and secure the NFC East The Eagles stepped forward in the last quarter to beat the Giants in Week 17 and secure the NFC East

Outside, Greg Ward Jr, Robert Davis and Deontay Burnett started … Who? They would forgive you for not knowing anything about the trio, since all three only joined the team's full list in the last six weeks!

Undrafted Ward has already been cut by the Eagles twice this season and last year, he played in the American football Alliance. Davis was chosen in the sixth round of 2017 by the Redskins and had a capture of his career before joining on December 12 (he now has two). Finally, Burnett, who made the list on Christmas Eve, has already been eliminated four times by three teams in his short career (not selected in 2018).

On Sunday, Wentz will also be without Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks and possibly right tackle Lane Johnson, still struggling with an ankle injury. Once again, he will have the task of elevating the "street boys,quot; into winners.

