Rose McGowan's Tweet on Trump's attack on Soleimani provokes a violent reaction

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Grindhouse & # 39; has been criticized after referring to the United States as a & # 39; terrorist regime & # 39; while criticizing President Trump for leading the air strike that killed an Iranian military leader.

Rose McGowan He is one of the people who have condemned the US air strike in Iran, but his tweet has failed. The "delighted" president criticized the president Donald Trump as "d ** khead" in one of his publications while reacting to the attack that killed Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran, but it was his comment that compared the United States with the terrorist that caused the anger of other Twitter users

"Dear #Iran, the United States has disrespected your country, its flag, its people. 52% of us humbly apologize," he wrote on Thursday, January 2. "We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We don't know how to escape. Please don't kill us. #Soleimani."

Rose McGowan's controversial tweet about Trump's attack on Soleimani causes a violent reaction.

Her controversial tweet quickly earned her a violent reaction, with a letter: "I did myself a favor and blocked Rose McGowan. I tried to have sympathy, because she has dealt with some trash. But calling our country a terrorist regime is an insult and a slap to people who really live like that. Maybe I should move to Iran. "

Another considered that Rose's controversial tweet validated her comment years ago stating that "Rose McGowan was a bucket of crazy people and not a beacon for female empowerment."

Despite the violent reaction, the 46-year-old star did not seem to regret his controversial comment. When a person told him to delete his tweet, she replied: "Eat shit."

Another told the actress: "Do you think Iran gives two dice that says a girl from Charmed? You're not going to take one for the team. You're betraying those killed by terrorists to defend your freedom." Rose responded by saying: "F ** k your freedom and push your #MAGA to **".

In defense of his previous statement, Rose tweeted again: "Of course, #Soleimani was an evil and evil man who did evil and evil things. But at this moment he is not the point of shit. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally It's logical to appeal to Iran's pride by apologizing. I'm taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive. "

Then he reiterated in another post: "I don't side with Iran, but I definitely don't side with the United States."

Later, he admitted that he feared that the US air raid. UU. It would lead to war. "Ok, I got scared because we could have an imminent war. Sometimes it's okay to scare those in power. It's our right," he confessed. "That's why so many brave soldiers have fought. That's democracy. I don't want more American soldiers killed. That's all."