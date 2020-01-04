Rose McGowan clarifies her tweet about Iran: says she wants the United States to be better

Rose McGowan tweeted an apology yesterday after the attack by the United States that led to the death of one of the nation's main generals. However, after he received a violent reaction from his comment on social media, the Shout Alum returned to his tweet, says a USA Today report.

Faced with criticism from social networks, Rose clarified her original tweet, stating that she never intended to appear as "anti-American." "I don't support Iran over the United States," Rose said, "I want the United States to be better."

During a conversation with The Associated Press on Friday, the star clarified his original statement. Initially, his tweet said that the United States had disrespected his country, its flag and its people. He then added that 52% of Americans apologized, implying that the other 48% were Trump supporters who must have been behind the air raid.

Dear # I ran, The United States has disrespected its country, its flag, its people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage to a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please don't kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr – rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Rose added in her original tweet that the Americans were being "taken hostage by a terrorist regime," and they didn't know how to escape him while begging them not to hurt the Americans. As previously reported, the head of the elite Quds force of Iran, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in an air strike on Friday morning.

Reportedly, the attack has caused increased tensions in the region, with many nations, such as Canada, warning its citizens to avoid certain areas of the Middle East. As fans of the actress know, she became a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for her role in the Shout franchise.

However, he reached the top of the headlines again after presenting his story of sexual assault against the movie's mogul, Harvey Weinstein. Rose was just one of the dozens of women who accused Harvey of sexual misconduct.

Currently, the selection of the jury will begin next week in the Big Apple for the trial of Harvey Weinstein, which revolves around the accusations of two separate women. Harvey pleaded not guilty to all charges and has maintained his position.

Recently, Rose McGowan filed a federal lawsuit against Weinstein, alleging that Harvey and his team participated in a plan to silence and frustrate their history. A producer's lawyer described the lawsuit as "without merit."



