Rosa agrees to donate $ 500,000 to help fight forest fires Australia

Pink He has joined the slogan of support to the people of Australia affected by the deadly forest fires this season and is taking a step further.

The American pop star, who has performed in the country many times over the years, announced on Instagram Friday night that he has pledged to donate $ 500,000 to firefighters fighting the flames, which have killed at least 23 people since September, including 12 this past week.

"I am totally devastated seeing what is happening in Australia right now with the terrible forest fires," he wrote. "I pledge contributions a $ 500,000 donation directly to local fire services that are fighting so hard on the front line. My heart is with our friends and family in Oz ❤️"

Authorities estimate that millions of native animals, including thousands of Koala bears, have died in the fires. More than 13 acres of land have been burned this fire season, the summer of Australia, including at least 1,300 houses in the southeast part of the country. More than 100,000 people have recently been urged to evacuate.