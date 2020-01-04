Rochdale 1 – 1 Newcastle

Burnley easily passes to Peterborough, Millwall advances to the fourth round, Birmingham and Hull leave him late





Aaron Wilbraham, forty, was late to steal a deserved tie for League One Rochdale in his third-round FA Cup clash with Newcastle at the Crown Oil Arena.

Wilbraham combined with fellow substitute Luke Matheson, 23 years younger than him, to equalize in the 79th minute after Miguel Almiron had led the Premier League.

Wilbraham celebrates his strike at the age of 40 against the side of Steve Bruce

Burnley 4-2 Peterborough

Jay Rodriguez scored twice when Burnley responded to a bad run in the Premier League with a 4-2 victory over Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup in a Turf Moor with little assistance.

The Posh, who have not defeated a top-notch team in the FA Cup since 1965, were three down in 25 minutes through goals from Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick.

Ivan Toney took advantage of a defensive error to withdraw one before halftime with his 17th of the season, but Rodriguez's second almost managed to tie for Burnley despite the teenage substitute Ricky Jade-Jones withdrew one for Posh late.

Millwall 3-0 Newport

Sky Bet Millwall Championship challengers entered the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Newport Two League wrestlers in The Den.

There were 54 places between the two teams at the start, at their first meeting since 1985, and the Lions were the best team at all times, despite the lively start of the visitors in the second half.

A hit from Matt Smith's first half put the hosts in charge and second half goals by Connor Mahoney and Tom Bradshaw sealed the victory for Gary Rowett's team.

Birmingham 2-1 Blackburn

Jeremie Bela avoided the blushes of teammate Ivan Sunjic when Birmingham, 10-man, grabbed a late winner to beat Blackburn 2-1.

Bela punished a Jayson Leutwiler goal error to score a goal at the last minute after Sunjic had been ejected less than two minutes after leaving the bench.

The Croatian midfielder received his marching orders to take down Sam Gallagher in the penalty area in the 60th minute, replacing Gary Gardner in the 58th minute.

Adam Armstrong matched from the spot in the 61st minute to cancel Dan Crowley's first goal for Blues four minutes into the game.

But the final result just seemed like a reflection when Rovers dominated the second half, only for former Blues loan forward Gallagher to waste two good chances after Stewart Downing lost another, while goalkeeper Lee Camp allowed A routine clearance of Derrick Williams escaped his hands.

Bristol City 1-1 Shrewsbury

Sean Goss scored a tie in the second half to beat League One Shrewsbury a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup after a deserved 1-1 draw in the Bristol City championship.

The hosts took the lead against the game streak in half an hour when Famara Diedhiou crossed the goal from the left end of Niclas Eliasson from the left.

But the impressive Shrewsbury returned three minutes after the interval, Goss guided a perfectly placed shot from the edge of the area to goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa after a clearance from Diedhiou crossed his path.

Rotherham 2-3 Hull City

Tom Eaves scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; when Hull reached the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-2 victory against Rotherham, 10 men.

Hull took the lead in the 16th minute with Dan Batty breaking into the area and cutting the ball for Eaves to score, but Rotherham was leveled five minutes later thanks to Michael Smith's powerful final from the center of Chiedozie Ogbene.

The home team was reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute when Adam Thompson received a direct red card for hacking Keane Lewis-Potter, but the Millers surprised Hull two minutes before the break when Kyle Vassell shot lightning from the edge of the box. .

But the pressure from the visitors was worth it in the 66th minute with Eaves on hand to head from the Herbie Kane crossing. And Rotherham's resistance lasted until the second minute of additional time, when Eaves was again at hand to punish them with a high header and send the Tigers through.