Rivernes & # 39; s Vanessa Morgan marries MLB star Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan He has found her happy forever.

the Riverdale married actress professional baseball player Michael Kopech Saturday E! The news can confirm. Vanessa, 27, and Michael, 23, exchanged votes in front of their relatives and closest friends, including members of the Riverdale Cast, during an intimate ceremony at the historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.

Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner Y Madelaine Petsch They were among those who witnessed their CW co-star walking down the hall. Around 40 guests attended. The sister of the bride Celina He served as his maid of honor.

"We both knew the first day we met that & # 39; this is all & # 39; and I am so excited that today officially begins ours forever," Morgan told E! News exclusively. "Today I promised to love my best friend all my life and it was a day I spent with those we love in a room full of endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."

Morgan and the MLB star got engaged during the weekend of July 4 last year. Michael, who previously came out Kim Zolciak-Biermannthe daughter of Brielle Biermann, proposed in front of a waterfall near the Grand Canyon.