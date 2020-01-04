Rivernes & # 39; s Vanessa Morgan marries MLB star Michael Kopech

Vanessa Morgan He has found her happy forever.
the Riverdale married actress professional baseball player Michael Kopech Saturday E! The news can confirm. Vanessa, 27, and Michael, 23, exchanged votes in front of their relatives and closest friends, including members of the Riverdale Cast, during an intimate ceremony at the historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida.
Skeet Ulrich, Drew Tanner Y Madelaine Petsch They were among those who witnessed their CW co-star walking down the hall. Around 40 guests attended. The sister of the bride Celina He served as his maid of honor.
"We both knew the first day we met that & # 39; this is all & # 39; and I am so excited that today officially begins ours forever," Morgan told E! News exclusively. "Today I promised to love my best friend all my life and it was a day I spent with those we love in a room full of endless love. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with him."
Morgan and the MLB star got engaged during the weekend of July 4 last year. Michael, who previously came out Kim Zolciak-Biermannthe daughter of Brielle Biermann, proposed in front of a waterfall near the Grand Canyon.
Morgan and Kopech met through social networks a couple of years ago. She saw him on her Instagram exploration page and said he is her "ideal boy,quot;, E! The news have learned. Then he followed him on Twitter and he immediately followed her back. A couple of weeks later, he sent her DM. They talked for a few months and finally decided to meet in Chicago in June 2018.
After his first date, he sent a text message the next morning and said: "That was the best first date I've had ♥ ️".
"If it weren't for social networks, we would never have met," Morgan told E! News. "Thank you IG and Twitter for my husband."
Michael had said on Instagram that his proposal was a "spontaneous decision of the moment,quot;, writing: "I am incredibly humiliated by the love you give me and I only hope to portray a fraction of the love and light you carry with you." you. I will never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you. "
During New Year's Eve, Morgan's best friends organized a bachelorette party. "What incredible days," he shared on Instagram. "… I am very grateful for these for making me feel so special this week. I love you."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.