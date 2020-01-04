Rihanna – Here's how it is reported that she reacted to her former Drake and Chris Brown making friends

Drake told the world during an interview that his conflict with Chris Brown over Rihanna was over and that they were friends now. But how does she feel about her ex making peace?

As you know, Drake spoke with Rap Radar not long ago and talked about working with Chris though they used to have drama.

For years, the two men fought for Rihanna, but in 2018 began to leave that behind and develop an unexpected friendship.

‘I think we both grew to the point that that person who was in our midst is no longer part of any of our lives and I have the greatest respect and love for her. I think of (Rihanna) as family more than anything, "Drake told the media.

Now, an insider says HollywoodLife Rihanna 'is happy to have drawn a line in the sand. She wants people to be kind to each other because being upset with people isIt is not something you can move forward. She is glad that they have realized that they are on the same page, but at the end of the day she is worried about herself and her own career, and does not focus much on the situation of Chris and Drake. But, again, he is happy that at least they are great. "

The same source went on to say that Rihanna is focused on launching new music in 2020, so it is currently focused on making songs for the next album.

Apparently, she has hundreds of clues, so it is difficult for her to select only 12-15.

It's been a long time since fans have received new music from Rihanna, so they are eager to hear it.

After all, his last release was Anti, in 2016.


