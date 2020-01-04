Renee Zellweger took Jason Wu to the Palm Springs International Film Festival

%MINIFYHTMLf01e570e45251a2bcc62167b9f5e36a39% %MINIFYHTMLf01e570e45251a2bcc62167b9f5e36a310%

Renee Zellweger dressed Jason Wu at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where she won the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in Judy Renee looked sensational in a black two-piece set that featured tulle on the top and bottom of the shirt and featured a cold shoulder. The top was adjusted to Renee's waist and she showed that you don't have to wear dresses to reward shows to look amazing. Combined with matching black pants and Jimmy Choo shoes, Renee also dressed in David Webb Jewels. Petra Flannery designed Renee for the awards ceremony and did an amazing job.

Celebrity stylist Richard Marin did Renee's hairstyle and celebrity makeup artist Kendra Mann made Renee's face.

Renee's hair was lovely and she wore it away from her face and in a loose ponytail. The side bangs softened the look and framed his face. Kendra Mann chose soft and natural colors for Renee and didn't seem too much made up for the occasion. Her eyebrows were perfectly arched and a light brown tone while Kendra chose a soft pink for her lips and blush. Renee's blue eyes were framed under a layer of black mascara that accentuated the color.

Fans are delighted to see Renee head to the spotlight after a six-year hiatus. Now, she is being praised for her role as Judy Garland and getting tons of praise.

Jason Wu shared a photo slideshow of Renee from the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. You can see those photos along with the following title below.

Renee Zellweger is definitely starting the prize season at full speed. In addition to her victory at the Palm Springs Film Festival, she will attend the 2020 Golden Globes, as she is nominated for best actress in a dramatic film. Although Academy Award nominations will not be announced until January 13, 2020, it is speculated that she will also be nominated for an Oscar for the role.

What do you think of Jason Wu's outfit by Renee Zellweger and the red carpet look of the Palm Springs International Film Festival?



