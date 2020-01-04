Record number of players access PFA advisory services | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML0950c2a94b35fda09548dc8513f305e39% %MINIFYHTML0950c2a94b35fda09548dc8513f305e310%







The number of professional footballers who access the advisory services offered by the players union increased by almost 50 percent during 2019.



Data published by the Association of Professional Footballers (PFA) to the AP news agency showed that 653 of its members had used therapy in the last 12 months, compared with 438 in 2018.

The start of all ties in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend will be delayed 60 seconds to encourage people to "take a minute,quot; to consider their mental health and well-being.

A 24-hour helpline is available for PFA members, which is funded by PFA Charity and administered by the Sporting Chance Clinic.

The PFA said that of the 653 people who had accessed their services last year, which included 25 women, half were former players and 48 percent were current players.

An additional two percent came from people as members of the family of players, whom the union had agreed to support given the circumstances of the case, including around the duel.

Within 653, 27 percent of the problems were classified as "low mood," 17 percent as anxiety, 16 percent as substance addiction, and 15 percent as gambling addiction.

Other problems included seeking emotional support (10 percent), relationship problems (five percent), transition to life after football (four percent), grief (three percent), obsessive compulsive disorder (two percent) and eating disorder (one percent).

During 2018, a total of 438 PFA members accessed counseling services, of which 414 were men and 24 women.

The figures recorded during 2017 were 403, with 10 women. In 2016, there were 160, all men.