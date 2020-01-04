Rapper Da Baby: I was raped when I was 5 years old!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper Da Baby's superstar claims she was raped when she was only 5 years old.

The 28-year-old rapper made the disturbing claims when he appeared on Angela Yee's best-rated podcast lip service.

During the interview, Angels and his co-hosts, Lore’l and GiGi Maguire, talked about losing their virginity to a woman.

Da Baby shared that he had done something similar, much earlier. But what he described was being raped at age 5!

Recent Articles

Eva Marcille's torn waist makes fans praise her naturally beautiful figure

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Eva Marcille shared a photo on her social media account that looks amazing. She shows her toned abs, and people can't believe how good...
Read more

Miranda Lambert sneaks up on shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Splash News Miranda Lambert I can't get enough of your husband.On Friday night, January 3, the 36-year-old country singer visited Instagram...
Read more

NFL playoff selections, predictions for wild card games: the Seahawks survive Eagles; Bills stuff Texans

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The NFL elections and predictions in the regular season can be considered a breeze compared to those in the NFL...
Read more

Hot and windy conditions that feed Australia's wildfires | Australia news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Firefighters in Australia prepare for a difficult night as warm and windy conditions continue to spread forest fires. Nearly 150 fires are burning alone...
Read more

Sky Sports | Sport News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©