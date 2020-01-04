Rapper Da Baby: I was raped when I was 5 years old!

Rapper Da Baby's superstar claims she was raped when she was only 5 years old.

The 28-year-old rapper made the disturbing claims when he appeared on Angela Yee's best-rated podcast lip service.

During the interview, Angels and his co-hosts, Lore’l and GiGi Maguire, talked about losing their virginity to a woman.

Da Baby shared that he had done something similar, much earlier. But what he described was being raped at age 5!

Here is what he said:

If that is losing your virginity. Then I lost my virginity at four or five years … It doesn't matter, I won't talk about it. But like, I have two older brothers. So all the older niggas in the neighborhood used to come to the crib. My mom worked two jobs. She wouldn't even be home. My brothers and I went straight home from school. We little boys. And there was a little girl, not a little girl, they had grown up. My brother was a child My older brother was a child. Then I am a boy child. I have about five years. And there doing whatever they were doing. And he was copying those n * ggas: Humping on his leg, sucking his tits, that kind of shit at age five. B * tch R-Kelly called me when I thought about it. She had grown up. They seem to have grown. Like 17-18. The first time I share that on the camera. But yes, I wouldn't call that losing my virginity

I don't know what I was doing then. I knew more than the average of five years. "