QB classification of free agents of the NFL 2020, from Tom Brady to Ryan Tannehill to Jameis Winston

The 2020 NFL free agent quarterbacks class is unusually full of family veterans and recent high-end first-round picks. There are even three teams whose two best QB of 2019 are pending free agents.

There are the usual expectations that several old and young pins of this mix, from the early 40's, late 30's and mid 20's, will be signed again by their current teams.

But until the new contracts, short or long term, are in effect, it is time to weigh the QB options against each other, especially with five in action during the wild card playoffs.

Drew Brees



1. Drew Brees, Santos

41 years

Brees recovered from the right thumb injury that cost him five games to publish an even more efficient season than last year, which was his best in that department. Otherwise, it remains in tremendous physical form and shows a slight decrease to nothing while rewriting the log books. It's hard to imagine that the Saints want to let Brees walk even though they have some semi-viable QB options (see below) behind him.

Brees cannot be franchised, but don't be surprised if you get another two-year contract with more than half of the money guaranteed in relation to the market value up to 44 years.

Dak Prescott



2. Dak Prescott, jeans

26 years

Prescott has not yet obtained his lucrative Jerry Jones contract extension after earning only $ 720,000 in the last year of his rookie contract. It is aimed at the franchise, and according to OverTheCap.com, the salary offer for quarterbacks in 2020 is projected to be about $ 27 million.

For the Cowboys, that will be a place until summer, because there is no way for Prescott to play in a one-year contract (although fully guaranteed).

Prescott was challenged to have his best season in a contract year, and with his prolific numbers, he was not the reason the Cowboys missed the playoffs in 8-8. He also has the durability of Russell Wilson to start his career with 64 starts in 64 games. It is only a matter of time before the Cowboys discover how to re-sign both the QB and the open receiver Amari Cooper for their combined monetary satisfaction.

Tom brady



3. Tom Brady, Patriots

42 years

Upon entering the 2019 season after taking the Patriots to a sixth Super Bowl ring, there was little reason to believe that the Patriots would not sign Brady again. But as crazy as it sounds then, the Patriots and GOAT farewells have become a real possibility.

The problem is that Brady, despite going through a season of obvious and acute physical deterioration, something indicated by each passing metric, wants to continue playing and start somewhere in 2020. The Patriots, namely Bill Belichick, should consider If they can do it. Better for cheaper in QB next season.

Brady was not close to his best level, but he was also limited by major problems in his support cast (offensive line, open receiver, tight end) that he hasn't experienced in a long time. There is no doubt that it affected its troops, and could be recovered in a big way elsewhere for the team with more built-in help.

If Brady becomes a free agent, it will be more about him choosing his team than that team that chooses him, Peyton Manning.

Ryan Tannehill



4. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

32 years

The Titans signed Tannehill as a backup flyer for only one year, $ 2 million. The only thing they regret is the fact that they did not give him the opportunity to play on the general selection No. 2 of 2015, Marcus Mariota, at the beginning of the season.

Based on the incredible second half of the Tannehill season, the best half of the season, the Titans should be ready to give it a good blow in years and money, knowing that it would not yet be what Mariota would have ordered if she had matched the salary trajectory high of your pedigree

Even in something like three years for $ 60 million, which would put Tannehill in the top half of the average annual salary for the job, it would be worth it for the Titans given how well it fits the offense with the fourth-year Derrick runner . Henry and rookie wide receiver AJ Brown. The Titans can handle that easily under their cap, and that would prepare them to re-sign Henry with a nice extension.

Jameis Winston



5. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

26 years

What to do with Winston? He led the NFL in aerial yards with 5,019. He also led the NFL in interceptions at 30. But he also had 33 touchdown passes and averaged 8.2 yards per attempt.

Winston proved to be tough and durable by going 7-9 during his first season with Bruce Arians. However, the coach has strongly hinted that Winston might not be the best QB response from the Bucs in the future.

When on, Winston has an extremely high ceiling. But when he's making mistakes, he may still look like a rookie from the bottom of the barrel. M.O. Arians in Arizona was trading for a veteran field pitcher who thought he would be stable in his system, Carson Palmer. Keep in mind that Palmer had a 24 TD-22 INT season initially with Arians before offering the most efficient play of his career over the next two seasons.

The question here is whether Arians thinks he can get his QB game enough from another person in this market (or in the draft) without succumbing to Winston's starting price as the 2015 No. 1 general pick. Someone will have to think that the Winston's maddening inconsistency is worth it, or it may have to settle for a backup function.

Philip Rivers



6. Philip Rivers, chargers

38 years

Rivers had a similar season to Winston, only at 12 years older with 10 less TD and INT. After an elite 2018 season that coincided with his best passer rate of the race at 105.5, Rivers moved back to the days before Anthony Lynn plagued with rotation. His average yards per attempt plummeted to 7.8, and his team endured a 5-11 season after going 12-4 the previous year.

That said, it is as durable as ever, and the perception that he is a brave winner will surely give him interest away from Los Angeles, especially if veterans like Brees and Brady are not available. Just as the Chargers must do first, potential suitors will have to weigh if the 2019 Rivers season was more mental rather than physical deterioration.

The first has been shaken many times before; The latter is unknown, uncomfortable territory.

Teddy Bridgewater



7. Teddy Bridgewater, Santos

27 years

Bridgewater earned its $ 7.25 million by having the opportunity to start five fundamental games for New Orleans instead of Brees. He responded with a 5-0 record and a 99.3 pin rating. Although he relied primarily on the race game, defense and special teams to win games, when he needed to throw at high volume, he did what he had to do to beat the Bucs, Jaguars and Bears.

Now there is much less unknown element with Bridgewater, much more than three years after his great knee injury with the Vikings. You can win if there are other things around you, and it would be ideal for a team like Tampa Bay if you walk away from Winston.

Marcus Mariota



8. Marcus Mariota, Titans

26 years

The Titans tried to make it work with many offenses for Mariota. He shone a lot during his four seasons, but even with good efficiency (89.6 rating), his tentative pass put a hard and low ceiling on the Tennessee pass game, and also put a drag on his heavy-running approach. It is inexplicable that his athletics did not have a bigger and more consistent impact.

Mariota needs a change of scenery with a second chance adapted more to her strengths, possibly as a backup. You should think about a Tannehill situation, where it may be the one that displaces a so-called young franchisee.

Chicago once seemed ideal, but that team no longer employs former Mariota head coach in Oregon, Mark Helfrich, as an offensive coordinator. Maybe he can try to be a bridge QB for whoever recruits the current first round of the Ducks, Justin Herbert.

Case Keenum



9. Case Keenum, redskins

31 years

Keenum is quickly becoming the next Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh McCown. He has been on four teams in four seasons (Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Redskins) and helped those teams either by injury or as a bridge quarterback.

He has become a hired gunman, challenging Jeff George as well. Bucs, Panthers and Giants are among the teams looking for their next stop in various capacities.

Eli Manning



10. Eli Manning, Giants

Age: 39

Manning doesn't want to be a clipboard in the future. He could stay in New York to help Jones a little more, but now the Giants are transitioning to another new offensive, as Pat Shurmur lasted as long as predecessor Ben McAdoo (two seasons).

There are some early rumors, depending on who ends up being the new coach in Cleveland, Manning could end up as the Browns' new endorsement, meeting with Odell Beckham Jr., given that Drew Stanton is a pending free agent behind Baker Mayfield. Apart from that, with two Super Bowl rings and numerous awards for his work off the field, Manning would be very well retiring and moving on to more interesting things.