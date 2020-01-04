Problems in an aged steel factory Mirror of Italy

TARANTO, Italy – In his corner shop next to the largest steel mill in Europe, Giuseppe Musciacchio dragged his index finger on a shelf covered in gray dust.

Outside, a huge stack of smoke rose above a landscape of blast furnaces and arsenals of dangerous minerals. Dark puffs of industrial escape floated in the sky like rain clouds. In the "windy days,quot;, the mayor cancels the school for fear that toxic dust will pass through the city.

"I am constantly cleaning," Musciacchio said, showing how metallic soot stuck to a magnet. The photographs on the wall honored his mother and other relatives who, according to him, had died of cancer. "They died living here, breathing here."

Even so, as the Italian government and the factory's foreign operator, steel giant ArcelorMittal, participate in a high-risk fight over the future of the plant, Musciacchio hopes it won't close. "It would be an economic disaster," he said.