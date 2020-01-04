Problems in an aged steel factory Mirror of Italy

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

TARANTO, Italy – In his corner shop next to the largest steel mill in Europe, Giuseppe Musciacchio dragged his index finger on a shelf covered in gray dust.

Outside, a huge stack of smoke rose above a landscape of blast furnaces and arsenals of dangerous minerals. Dark puffs of industrial escape floated in the sky like rain clouds. In the "windy days,quot;, the mayor cancels the school for fear that toxic dust will pass through the city.

"I am constantly cleaning," Musciacchio said, showing how metallic soot stuck to a magnet. The photographs on the wall honored his mother and other relatives who, according to him, had died of cancer. "They died living here, breathing here."

Even so, as the Italian government and the factory's foreign operator, steel giant ArcelorMittal, participate in a high-risk fight over the future of the plant, Musciacchio hopes it won't close. "It would be an economic disaster," he said.

The closure of the plant could have ramifications for the stability of the Italian government and the entire economy of the country. That has made the struggle for steel works an emblem of what afflicts Italy: the declining industry, random regulation and volatile politics.

Italy does not want symbols of political mismanagement and a stagnant economy. There is the national airline Alitalia, constantly limped, the infrastructure projects stalled, the banks that need to rescue.

But the closure of the steel mill, still known by its former name, ILVA, would be worth approximately 1.4 percent of all economic production in Italy, According to a recent study. An extensive 15-kilometer plant is the largest factory in the economically depressed south of the country.

At this point, the steel mill seems to be too big to fail and fail too much to keep running.

Its history reflects the problems of the wider economy of Italy, which in the last decade has, According to a leading Italian economist, he experienced his lowest growth rates since the country was formed in the 19th century.

Born as a state-controlled company, in the 1960s its steelmaking furnaces attracted workers from the surrounding countryside and became a reliable vote collector for southern politicians.

In the boom years of the seventies and eighties, so many Italians had jobs related to the business that Rinaldo Melucci, the mayor of Taranto, where the factory is located, called the city "the Milan of the South."

In 1995, the Riva family, an Italian steel producer, bought the factory. But environmental groups and then Italian prosecutors brought to light environmental and health abuses, including toxic minerals that are introduced in nearby neighborhoods, a factor that still encourages the mayor to close the city's schools on windy days.

These abuses finally contributed to Italy seizing billions of euros in ILVA assets, and in 2014 the government took over the plant.

He established a legal shield to protect his new government operators from prosecution while trying to clean the plant.

Finally, the government decided to find a private buyer that could change the plant. Found one in ArcelorMittal.

In November 2018, the company agreed to lease the plant for 45 million euros (about $ 50 million) per quarter. That was supposed to lead to an eventual purchase of 1.8 billion euros of the plant in the coming years.

ArcelorMittal also said it would allocate 2.4 billion euros to the modernization and environmental cleaning of the plant. And he agreed to keep 10,700 jobs for five years, or pay a large portion of those salaries and large fines for any laid-off worker.

The government's willingness to grant immunity for environmental problems was the focus of the agreement, the company says.

Legal protections "formed a critical part of the legal framework governing the agreement," said Paul Weigh, spokesman for ArcelorMittal. "They were an essential prerequisite,quot; without which the company "would not have participated in the bidding process or signed the agreement."

But things have not gone well.

The world steel market collapsed, local authorities seized a critical dock for the import of raw materials after strong winds blew on a crane and killed a worker, and the factory has produced only 4.5 million tons of steel this year, much less than the amount needed to make a profit

Then, in April, the government led by the Five Star populist movement, which has long attacked the factory, announced plans to end the immunity agreement, a measure that ArcerlorMittal said would amount to a violation of the agreement and cause the Company leave the factory. .

The protection expired on November 3, and the company sent a notice the next day that it would be removed from the factory.

The government sued the company to force it to stay. He also began negotiating a new agreement, although with significantly less leverage, a situation that has led Rome to a new crisis, reliving concerns about the government's ability to provide the stability required for foreign investment.

"It's crazy," said Carlo Calenda, who orchestrated the original agreement in 2017 as minister of economic development. "You cannot explain the Italian crisis better than explain what is happening in ILVA."

At the end of December, the two parties agreed to the terms for future negotiations, including increased state investment and a reassessment of employment and production levels.

But the fate of the plant remains in limbo, and despite a Christmas Eve visit to Taranto by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, optimism is not high.

In the wood-paneled offices of the local industry association, Antonio Marinaro, its president, said the government's propensity to protest against companies rather than constructive action had created "an air of uncertainty and instability."

In the deteriorated neighborhoods around the factory, where the administration windows sported new protective bars, residents talked about being forced to choose between their health and work.

"Everyone is afraid," said Emanuele Palmisano, a local union official who worked at the plant for 21 years.

At the biggest door of the plant, a public bus brought farm workers and surrounding cities. Many Taranto residents bother them and say that workers get the benefit of a good job without their families having to suffer the health costs of pollution.

The factory dust had left a red tinge on the sidewalks, railings and a sign for the local cemetery, which had the word "ILVA,quot; scribbled beneath.

Calenda, who left the Democratic Party when he joined Five Star, argued that the factory's survival was key to Italy's chances of attracting foreign investment.

He said steel production gave the country strategic independence from its foreign competitors and supplied an Italian mechanical industry that is larger than the combined fashion, food and furniture sectors of the country.

(The European Union has strict rules that prohibit state aid to companies).

Weigh, the spokesman for ArcelorMittal, said the company had worked "in good faith,quot; to modernize the factory and that "it had fulfilled all the environmental investment commitments agreed in the environmental plan approved by the Italian government."

Some locals said they were fed up with the promises of Five Star.

"They made us go fools," said Ignazio D & # 39; Andria, 58, who served beers to factory workers in his nearby cafeteria and remembered waking up as a child with dust sparks on his face and pillow.

"My mother told me:" The fairy came last night, "he said. “We slept with the windows open. We did not know. "

Mr. D & # 39; Andria, with the help of an Italian television personality, has raised more than € 500,000 for a pediatric cancer ward at a city hospital.

Recent Articles

©