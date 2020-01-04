Problems in an aged steel factory Mirror of Italy

TARANTO, Italy – In his corner shop next to the largest steel mill in Europe, Giuseppe Musciacchio dragged his index finger on a shelf covered in gray dust.
Outside, a huge stack of smoke rose above a landscape of blast furnaces and arsenals of dangerous minerals. Dark puffs of industrial escape floated in the sky like rain clouds. In the "windy days,quot;, the mayor cancels the school for fear that toxic dust will pass through the city.
"I am constantly cleaning," Musciacchio said, showing how metallic soot stuck to a magnet. The photographs on the wall honored his mother and other relatives who, according to him, had died of cancer. "They died living here, breathing here."
Even so, as the Italian government and the factory's foreign operator, steel giant ArcelorMittal, participate in a high-risk fight over the future of the plant, Musciacchio hopes it won't close. "It would be an economic disaster," he said.
The closure of the plant could have ramifications for the stability of the Italian government and the entire economy of the country. That has made the struggle for steel works an emblem of what afflicts Italy: the declining industry, random regulation and volatile politics.
Italy does not want symbols of political mismanagement and a stagnant economy. There is the national airline Alitalia, constantly limped, the infrastructure projects stalled, the banks that need to rescue.
But the closure of the steel mill, still known by its former name, ILVA, would be worth approximately 1.4 percent of all economic production in Italy, According to a recent study. An extensive 15-kilometer plant is the largest factory in the economically depressed south of the country.
If it closes, more than 10,500 workers could lose their jobs in a region that already suffers from vertiginous unemployment, especially among young people. Entrepreneurs fear that foreign investors will stay away from Italy. And the country could be loaded with a toxic ghost town, with contaminants that seep into the ground and the surrounding sea.
At this point, the steel mill seems to be too big to fail and fail too much to keep running.
Its history reflects the problems of the wider economy of Italy, which in the last decade has, According to a leading Italian economist, he experienced his lowest growth rates since the country was formed in the 19th century.
Born as a state-controlled company, in the 1960s its steelmaking furnaces attracted workers from the surrounding countryside and became a reliable vote collector for southern politicians.
In the boom years of the seventies and eighties, so many Italians had jobs related to the business that Rinaldo Melucci, the mayor of Taranto, where the factory is located, called the city "the Milan of the South."
In 1995, the Riva family, an Italian steel producer, bought the factory. But environmental groups and then Italian prosecutors brought to light environmental and health abuses, including toxic minerals that are introduced in nearby neighborhoods, a factor that still encourages the mayor to close the city's schools on windy days.
"They make us stay inside and close the windows," said Aldo Masella, 13. “My parents want me to go to school. I also."
These abuses finally contributed to Italy seizing billions of euros in ILVA assets, and in 2014 the government took over the plant.
He established a legal shield to protect his new government operators from prosecution while trying to clean the plant.
Finally, the government decided to find a private buyer that could change the plant. Found one in ArcelorMittal.
In November 2018, the company agreed to lease the plant for 45 million euros (about $ 50 million) per quarter. That was supposed to lead to an eventual purchase of 1.8 billion euros of the plant in the coming years.
ArcelorMittal also said it would allocate 2.4 billion euros to the modernization and environmental cleaning of the plant. And he agreed to keep 10,700 jobs for five years, or pay a large portion of those salaries and large fines for any laid-off worker.
The government's willingness to grant immunity for environmental problems was the focus of the agreement, the company says.
Legal protections "formed a critical part of the legal framework governing the agreement," said Paul Weigh, spokesman for ArcelorMittal. "They were an essential prerequisite,quot; without which the company "would not have participated in the bidding process or signed the agreement."
But things have not gone well.
The world steel market collapsed, local authorities seized a critical dock for the import of raw materials after strong winds blew on a crane and killed a worker, and the factory has produced only 4.5 million tons of steel this year, much less than the amount needed to make a profit
Then, in April, the government led by the Five Star populist movement, which has long attacked the factory, announced plans to end the immunity agreement, a measure that ArcerlorMittal said would amount to a violation of the agreement and cause the Company leave the factory. .
The confrontation seemed to be resolved during the summer, when the government collapsed and a new coalition between Five Star and the center-left Democratic Party issued a measure to restore immunity. But members of five hardline stars in Parliament refused to ratify it.
The protection expired on November 3, and the company sent a notice the next day that it would be removed from the factory.
The government sued the company to force it to stay. He also began negotiating a new agreement, although with significantly less leverage, a situation that has led Rome to a new crisis, reliving concerns about the government's ability to provide the stability required for foreign investment.
"It's crazy," said Carlo Calenda, who orchestrated the original agreement in 2017 as minister of economic development. "You cannot explain the Italian crisis better than explain what is happening in ILVA."
At the end of December, the two parties agreed to the terms for future negotiations, including increased state investment and a reassessment of employment and production levels.
But the fate of the plant remains in limbo, and despite a Christmas Eve visit to Taranto by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, optimism is not high.
In the wood-paneled offices of the local industry association, Antonio Marinaro, its president, said the government's propensity to protest against companies rather than constructive action had created "an air of uncertainty and instability."
In the deteriorated neighborhoods around the factory, where the administration windows sported new protective bars, residents talked about being forced to choose between their health and work.
"Everyone is afraid," said Emanuele Palmisano, a local union official who worked at the plant for 21 years.
At the biggest door of the plant, a public bus brought farm workers and surrounding cities. Many Taranto residents bother them and say that workers get the benefit of a good job without their families having to suffer the health costs of pollution.
The factory dust had left a red tinge on the sidewalks, railings and a sign for the local cemetery, which had the word "ILVA,quot; scribbled beneath.
Calenda, who left the Democratic Party when he joined Five Star, argued that the factory's survival was key to Italy's chances of attracting foreign investment.
He said steel production gave the country strategic independence from its foreign competitors and supplied an Italian mechanical industry that is larger than the combined fashion, food and furniture sectors of the country.
He called the current management of the situation by the government as a self-inflicted wound that indicates Five Star's incompetence and resistance to the free market that could cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.
Despite having signed the original agreement with ArcelorMittal, Five Star leaders now say the company never intended to successfully operate the factory.
"We should be very attentive to this multinational, because it has a terrible reputation," said Barbara Lezzi, a former South Minister and now a powerful five-star legislator who led the opposition to immunity in the Senate.
She argued that immunity was not part of the initial treatment and that ArcelorMittal was using its elimination as an alibi to leave. "They would have gone anyway," he said, arguing that his intention was to attack ILVA's clients and eliminate future competition by destroying it.
She suggested that the state should temporarily nationalize the factory, modernize it and "sell it as a technological jewel."
(The European Union has strict rules that prohibit state aid to companies).
Weigh, the spokesman for ArcelorMittal, said the company had worked "in good faith,quot; to modernize the factory and that "it had fulfilled all the environmental investment commitments agreed in the environmental plan approved by the Italian government."
Some locals said they were fed up with the promises of Five Star.
"They made us go fools," said Ignazio D & # 39; Andria, 58, who served beers to factory workers in his nearby cafeteria and remembered waking up as a child with dust sparks on his face and pillow.
"My mother told me:" The fairy came last night, "he said. “We slept with the windows open. We did not know. "
Mr. D & # 39; Andria, with the help of an Italian television personality, has raised more than € 500,000 for a pediatric cancer ward at a city hospital.
At the hospital, Dr. Valerio Cecinati, a pediatric oncology specialist who recently moved to Taranto, showed the anesthesia and chemotherapy rooms, equipped with Disney puzzles, dinosaur books and new dolphin and turtle wallpapers.
Dr. Cecinati reviewed a child with a serious illness that he suspected was caused by exposure to dioxins and other toxins from the factory, and said national studies showed a small increase in cases of childhood cancer in Taranto in the last years.
Judging from the fatigue and high fevers he saw in the children who came to visit us, he said he believed there would still be more cases. "More than I expected," he said.
Another group of pediatricians meets in pharmacies to warn people against the consumption of locally grown and raised food, about the high level of dioxins in the breast milk of local women and about local reports that suggest a drop in levels of IQ of local children.
Mayor Melucci said that while there were negative ramifications for the health of the plant, "this is not Chernobyl." He also said he was looking to develop other industries in the city, but he understood that steel works mattered.
"If they fix ILVA, Italy returns," he said. "If they close, it is the beginning of a great decline for the country."