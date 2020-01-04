Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss will play 3 detectives to solve RHOA Snakegate

Who is the snake that made its way into the women's group at Real Housewives of Atlanta? The next episodes will find Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss trying to get to the bottom.

Although he has indirectly denied being the person who recorded Cynthia Bailey allegedly speaking negatively about the enemy Nene Leakes, Yovanna Momplaisir is the number one suspect with good reason.

While the ladies are in Toronto, Porsha plots a plan together with Kenya and Kandi to make bad police, good police / bad police and silent police, and decides to call Yovanna in a short clip published by Toofab.

It happens after they talk about whether they think Nene was telling the truth about the test.

Porsha says: "Oh, I definitely think it's true. Of all the things that NeNe is, why would she come up with a story about,quot; Oh, someone recorded Cynthia talking crap "? Why do you invent that? Why? Sometimes, when the truth is bad enough, why add it?

Kenya defends Cynthia and is determined to find the woman responsible for the shady movement.

Cy (Cynthia) is not going to deny that he said something because he was entitled to say it. The problem is who is the dog that recorded it. Who is the snake?

Kandi says they should ask Clark's student to break her.

"Then maybe that would push her to mean who she is."

A Radar Online report reveals that Momplaisir reveals himself as the snake and that there may not even be a real recording.

The report says that Yovanna leaves mid-season after being pressured on who is to blame.

It is not yet known how Cynthia or Nene reacts.



