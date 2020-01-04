Photos: stars attend the special screening of Sab Kushal Mangal

Sab Kushal Mangal is a cheerful romantic comedy starring Akshaye Khanna and newcomers Priyanka Sharma and Riva Kishan. The film takes place in a small town where Priyank's character, Pappu, directs a small talk show that puts him in trouble with a local thug played by Khanna. Later, the two meet face to face, realizing that they are in love with the same girl and lose hell.

When attending the special screening of the film last night, Priyank Sharma, son of veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, was photographed with his friends and family. Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhonsle, Siddhant Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kolhapure, along with others like Bhumi Pednekar attended the screening of the film.

Scroll through the images of the cast and their friends and family.