Photos: stars attend the special screening of Sab Kushal Mangal

By Bradley Lamb
Sab Kushal Mangal is a cheerful romantic comedy starring Akshaye Khanna and newcomers Priyanka Sharma and Riva Kishan. The film takes place in a small town where Priyank's character, Pappu, directs a small talk show that puts him in trouble with a local thug played by Khanna. Later, the two meet face to face, realizing that they are in love with the same girl and lose hell.

When attending the special screening of the film last night, Priyank Sharma, son of veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure, was photographed with his friends and family. Shraddha Kapoor, Asha Bhonsle, Siddhant Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Shivangi Kolhapure, along with others like Bhumi Pednekar attended the screening of the film.

Scroll through the images of the cast and their friends and family.




one/ 10

Asha bhosle



Priyanka Sharma


two/ 10

Priyank Sharma



Padmini Kolhapuri


3/ 10

Padmini Kolhapuri



Shraddha Kapoor, Priyank Sharma


4 4/ 10

Shraddha Kapoor, Priyank Sharma



Shraddha Kapoor, Priyank Sharma


5 5/ 10

Shraddha Kapoor



Riva Kishan, Ravi Kishan


6 6/ 10

Riva Kishan, Ravi Kishan



Riva Kishan


7 7/ 10

Riva Kishan



Priyank Sharma, Riva Kishan


8/ 10

Priyank Sharma, Riva Kishan



Siddharth Kapoor, Priyank Sharma, Shivangi Kolhapuri, Padmini Kolhapuri, Shraddha Kapoor


9 9/ 10

Siddharth Kapoor, Priyank Sharma, Shivangi Kolhapuri, Padmini Kolhapuri, Shraddha Kapoor



Bhumi Pednekar


10/ 10

Bhumi Pednekar

