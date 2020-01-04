Photos of Sara Ali Khan's exotic family vacation

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying an extended New Year's holiday in Maldives with her brother, Ibrahim and her mother, Amrita Singh. Taking a break after finishing Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan and before the promotions for his Valentine's launch begins, Aaj Kal, Sara is doing her best and making the most of her free time.

Taking a look at social networks to share some dazzling photos of herself enjoying the waters, Sara keeps her fans informed with all the fun she is having with her family. From delighting in some delicious delicacies to diving with her mother, Sara seems to be having the best time of her life. Flaunting her summer body along with Ibrahim, Sara also broke the Internet with some stunning photos of her vacation.

Check out all his getaway photos below.