Pep Guardiola says that John Stones has not yet reached his potential in Manchester City | Soccer news

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City defender John Stones could become one of the best players in the world if he keeps fit

Pep Guardiola has warned defender John Stones to stay fit if he wants to reach his potential in Manchester City.

The 25-year-old made the last of his 12 appearances this season in City's 2-1 loss to Manchester United last month and hasn't played in more than five consecutive games for a year.

Since joining the club for £ 47.5 million in 2016, England's defense has appeared in only 121 of its 205 games, but Guardiola still believes that Stones can become one of the best players in the world.

"He has the conditions to do it, but to be the best central defender you have to play a full season, every three days there," said the city chief.

"It's hard to reach the potential he has, he has to be level to play regularly. The last three and a half seasons he couldn't do it."

"Sometimes, when you have a difficult injury, for example, as Aymeric (Laporte) had this season or (Ilkay) Gundogan in the first, or (Benjamin) Mendy the year he arrived, it is unfortunate."

Stones last played for City in their 2-1 loss at home to Manchester United

"But in John's case, I don't know why he hasn't been able to play regularly."

"We try to help him. We've tried our best to help him since the first day of the three and a half years we've been here. We do everything for him."

"It is up to him. It is in his hands and in his head to become one of the best."

Stones seems ready to return from his hamstring injury on Saturday, when FA Cup holders face Port Vale, a game that will see him face Tom Pope.

Tom Pope tweeted about Stones after England's defeat against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League

The 34-year-old said on Twitter that he would score 40 goals per season if he faced Stones every week, after seeing the defender in the defeat of the League of Nations of England against the Netherlands.

However, the forward backed into his controversial post after the draw, saying he believes Stones is "the best central half of the world."