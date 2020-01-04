Paul Merson: Sky Sports expert opens in the battle against depression | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLac2100d5dc5acd37d4d52f0d5c3fe56c9% %MINIFYHTMLac2100d5dc5acd37d4d52f0d5c3fe56c10%







Paul Merson revealed that his battles with depression left him wanting to take his own life, but the former Arsenal midfielder hopes that talking helps others in their own mental health struggles.

The start of all ties in the third round of the FA Cup will be delayed 60 seconds to encourage people to & # 39; Take a minute & # 39; Consider your well-being.

The campaign is a collaboration between Public Health England & # 39; s Every mind matters and the Association of Football and Heads Together & # 39; s Notice campaign, one that is also being supported by the Duke of Cambridge.

Merson enjoyed a successful career as a player with Arsenal, winning the First Division championship twice, as well as the FA Cup and the European Cup.

The Heads Up campaign was launched by the FA and Prince William last May.

The Sky Sports expert was crowned 21 times by England and also played spells in Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Portsmouth.

However, battles outside Merson's camp have continued to show a fight against alcoholism, drugs and gambling addiction.

Writing in a column for the Daily StarMerson talked about how the situation had left him feeling deep down 12 months ago.

"On Monday I will have been sober for a year. But this time last year, I wanted to kill myself," Merson said.

"I couldn't go on anymore. I just couldn't see a way out. I had the tablets in my hand. I didn't take enough to do anything but I had them there. With vodka. It was scary."

Speaking during Mental Health Awareness Week last year, Merson discussed how drinking, drugs and play put him on his knees during his career.

"It was only for the children really, and my wife, and a little conscience, that I did not.

"Probably scared too. I was afraid to do it. When you're in that place, you don't see how it will ever happen. But now I have the tools. If I get into a really depressed situation, I know it will happen.

"Then, when I see that this weekend's FA Cup games start a minute later to raise awareness about mental health, I will remember that moment when things got dark and I will think: & # 39; Thank God no longer I feel this way.

"I tell you this because I hope it helps someone. If even one person reads this and helps them, then it will be worth it."