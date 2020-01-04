Patti Smith writes a poem to honor Greta Thunberg on her 17th birthday

By Bradley Lamb
The successful & # 39; Because the night & # 39; celebrates the young environmental activist who turns 17 leading a school strike in her native country, Sweden.

Up News Info
Rocker Patti smith famous environmentalist Greta ThunbergHe turns 17 writing a poem in his honor.

The climate activist turned 17 on Friday, January 3, 2020 and marked the occasion by leading a school strike in her native Sweden in an attempt to convince politicians to take urgent measures to address the global crisis.

While Greta participated in the protest, punk rock legend Patti recognized the teenager by dedicating a poem and sharing it on Instagram, along with an image of Thunberg.

The 73-year-old poem Because the Night singer says: "This is / Greta Thunberg, who turns today / seventeen years old, asking for / without praise, without gifts, / unless we are not neutral. / Earth knows its type, / only like all deities, like / animals and healing / spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stopped today, / like every Friday, refusing to be neutral. "

