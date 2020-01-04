Patti Smith writes a poem to honor Greta Thunberg on her 17th birthday

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Because the night & # 39; celebrates the young environmental activist who turns 17 leading a school strike in her native country, Sweden.

Up News Info –

Rocker Patti smith famous environmentalist Greta ThunbergHe turns 17 writing a poem in his honor.

The climate activist turned 17 on Friday, January 3, 2020 and marked the occasion by leading a school strike in her native Sweden in an attempt to convince politicians to take urgent measures to address the global crisis.

<br />

While Greta participated in the protest, punk rock legend Patti recognized the teenager by dedicating a poem and sharing it on Instagram, along with an image of Thunberg.

<br />

The 73-year-old poem Because the Night singer says: "This is / Greta Thunberg, who turns today / seventeen years old, asking for / without praise, without gifts, / unless we are not neutral. / Earth knows its type, / only like all deities, like / animals and healing / spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stopped today, / like every Friday, refusing to be neutral. "