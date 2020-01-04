Patriots vs. Titans live score, updates, highlights of the NFL wild card playoff game

The Patriots did not expect to play this weekend, but then lost to the Dolphins in Week 17.

New England seemed to be on its way to a tenth consecutive goodbye in the first round until that defeat, so now coach Bill Belichick's team will play against the Titans in the first round.

Tennessee (9-7) is in the playoffs for the second time in the last three years, having secured a wild card spot in the last weekend. Runner Derrick Henry won the NFL crown, winning 1,540 yards in 303 carries.

While they may not have the first-round goodbye, the Patriots (12-4) still won the AFC East. Defense is one of the best in recent memory; He led the league in a series of categories, including points allowed (14.1 per game), yards allowed (275.9 per game) and interceptions (25).

Sporting News is tracking live score, updates and highlights of the AFC wild card game between the Patriots and the Titans. Follow next.

Patriots vs. Live titans

Patriots vs. Titans live updates, highlights

The start is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Live updates will begin then.