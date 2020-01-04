Patriots vs. Titans live score, updates, highlights of the NFL wild card playoff game

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Patriots did not expect to play this weekend, but then lost to the Dolphins in Week 17.

New England seemed to be on its way to a tenth consecutive goodbye in the first round until that defeat, so now coach Bill Belichick's team will play against the Titans in the first round.

MORE: Look at Patriots vs. Live Titans with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Tennessee (9-7) is in the playoffs for the second time in the last three years, having secured a wild card spot in the last weekend. Runner Derrick Henry won the NFL crown, winning 1,540 yards in 303 carries.

While they may not have the first-round goodbye, the Patriots (12-4) still won the AFC East. Defense is one of the best in recent memory; He led the league in a series of categories, including points allowed (14.1 per game), yards allowed (275.9 per game) and interceptions (25).

Sporting News is tracking live score, updates and highlights of the AFC wild card game between the Patriots and the Titans. Follow next.

Patriots vs. Live titans

1Q2Q3Q4QTotal
Patriots0 00 0
Titans0 00 0

Patriots vs. Titans live updates, highlights

The start is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Live updates will begin then.

Recent Articles

DaBaby may face demand from the man he allegedly assaulted

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Last Thursday in Miami, Florida, the rapper, DaBaby, was booked by the authorities for an alleged assault, and after the initial indictment and the...
Read more

& # 39; A form in the ash & # 39 ;: forest fires destroy Australian wildlife | Australia news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Sydney, Australia - Vickii Lett has been a wildlife caregiver in New South Wales (NSW) for 32 years. While he says his work can sometimes...
Read more

Eva Mendes returns the most elegant applause after someone shouts her style

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
New York and company Keeping it classy!Eva Mendes She is known for her bold and bright fashion designs that she creates...
Read more

Buffalo Bills 19-22 Houston Texans (OT): Deshaun Watson wins it in overtime | NFL news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Harvey Weinstein's legal team asks why women continued to contact him

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein's principal lawyer, says she and the Weinstein legal team have devised a "common sense,quot; strategy to defend it against the...
Read more
©