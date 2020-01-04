Patriots vs. Betting Bets Titans, plus / minus odds, elections for the NFL wild card playoff game

The New England Patriots were not supposed to play the wild card weekend. For the first time in a decade, the best organization in football does not have a first-round goodbye after a shocking defeat against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

New England has never won the Super Bowl without a first-round goodbye, and that loss led to the Patriots Super Bowl odds doubling before the postseason. They are favored by only five points in Foxboro against the Tennessee Titans, and many experts are asking the Titans to achieve surprise. This is the most exciting game of Wild Card Weekend, and some of these bets will give you something extra to enjoy.

Tom Brady above / below 259.5 aerial yards

Brady's struggles have been well documented this season. His 6.6 YPA is his worst average since 2002, but he threw for more than 4,000 yards since the New England racing game was largely non-existent. He relied heavily on James White and Julian Edelman, and opponents continually focused their efforts on stopping those two players as the season progressed.

The lack of a country pass game has really hurt Brady and this offense. N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Mohamed Sanu have not stretched the field as expected, leaving this offensive babbling. Brady is unlikely to be very successful with routes over 20 yards, since Tennessee has the best security in the league at Kevin Byard, so he will probably need to throw 40 or more passes to exceed the total. It is hard to see this happen since the forecast requires rains all day Saturday.

Ryan Tannehill above / below 230.5 aerial yards

The Tennessee season changed when Mike Vrabel replaced Marcus Mariota with Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill has been excellent this year, completing 70 percent of his passes for more than 2,700 yards in 10 starts, and has an average of 9.6 YPA. He has the best rookie receiver of 2019 in A.J. Brown, and those two have established a good relationship in recent weeks.

However, New England has the best cornerback in the league in Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore has been outstanding this year, and his game is one of the reasons why the Patriots have been the best defense in the AFC. For Tannehill to exceed his total, players like Corey Davis, Jonnu Smith and Adam Humphries will need to have better games, since Brown is different from keeping his 20.2 YPC average against Gilmore intact.

Derrick Henry over / under 90.5 yards on land

The main league runner will see a lot of work given the weather conditions. Derrick Henry carried the ball 303 times for 1,540 yards in the regular season, and will probably see 80 percent of Tennessee's carries on Saturday night. Henry has been excellent in the past two months, running more than 100 yards in five of his last six games, and he has run more than 145 yards in four of his last six starts.

The Patriots are yielding 4.2 YPC, and this front seven had trouble stopping power games throughout the season. Vrabel will be more than happy to lean on Henry if he is given the opportunity, and should receive the workload necessary to overcome his total.

James White over / under 37.5 receiving yards

White is one of the most selective runners in the league that leaves the field, and Josh McDaniels is constantly planning to open it. He saw 6.3 goals per game on average this season, and averaged 43 receiving yards per game, becoming the best play here. White is likely to see

many targets in the short pass game against this defense while Brady continuously controls him under or out of the field.

Julian Edelman over / under 68.5 receiving yards

Edelman has been Brady's favorite target for years, so the Titans will focus their efforts on taking Edelman as best they can. He has seen a whopping 153 goals this season, but his capture rate has declined as opponents have tried to stop him. Edelman will not have his same evasion in this game as he is dealing with knee and shoulder injuries, so look for Tennessee to limit his production.