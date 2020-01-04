Paisley Park on the way to Cleeve's defense | Racing news





Paisley Park makes a winning comeback in Newbury

Emma Lavelle reports that Paisley Park is "cool and lively,quot; before her planned return to Cleeve Hurdle in Cheltenham later this month.

The Stayers hero & # 39; Hurdle was the dominant force in the division last season, winning each of his five starts, and resumed where he left with a win back at the Long Distance Hurdle in Newbury in November.

Connections made the difficult decision to withdraw from Marsh Hurdle last month at Ascot on the morning of the race, due to prevailing test conditions, and Lavelle is more than comfortable that it was the right decision.

Lavelle said: "Paisley is in very good condition and with each passing day we feel more relieved that we have decided not to run in Ascot."

"We saw the Relkeel in Cheltenham on New Year's Day, but you have your plans at the beginning of the season and if we had run there, where the conditions were not really ideal, we would have lost the Cleeve, where the conditions are ideal for him.

"We've been able to give him his jab for the flu and now he's back around and he's cool and lively: we couldn't be happier with him."

"I think everyone is in a different position than this year last year. Last season it was a good terrain and the horses did not have such difficult races, while this year everyone is a little more circumspect since you do not want to pull horses "around in very soft terrain.

"You can go directly to Cleeve from time to time to Stayers & # 39; Hurdle."