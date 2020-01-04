P. Diddy's New Year's chick abandoned by her boyfriend after the photo of Jet Ski with Music Mogul

Instagram

Instagram model named Jordan apparently breaks up with her boyfriend, a Greek professional soccer player, after her jet ski photo with Diddy in Miami.

The mysterious woman to whom P Diddy He felt comfortable in Miami after his New Year's Eve party was identified. It is an Instagram model that is known by the name of Jordan in social networks. He is also dating a Greek professional soccer player.

After her photo with Diddy, Jordan was apparently abandoned by her boyfriend, Panagiotis Triadis. His photos have been deleted by the NorthEast United player from his Instagram, and now both have no photos of each other on their pages.

The deleted photos of Jordan and Boyfriend on Instagram

Diddy and Jordan got tender on a jet ski on Thursday, January 2. It is rumored that it is not the first time they have met. During the trip to Miami, they were joined by other rappers like DJ Khaled, meek millY Future.

Future previously held the New Year countdown in Las Vegas with his girlfriend Lori Harvey. While the rapper was heading to Miami, Lori returned home. Apparently she felt a little depressed when she later posted a picture of vitamins in bed and wrote in her story, "feeling of waking up [sad face emoji]".

The New Year's party and international travel could have affected her. Only a few days before the end of the year, Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter flew to West Africa to support her boyfriend, who was scheduled to head a concert in Lagos, Nigeria.

While she escaped to Africa, her former fiance Memphis Depay He came to visit his father Steve. The 25-year-old Dutch footballer was linked to the "Original Kings of Comedy" star and even posted a photo on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, Diddy concluded 2019 by posting a video message that revealed his battle with the "dark depression." He was uploaded after rumors that he came out of the closet in a song called "Hope" by the sexually fluid artist. Orange blood.

He later called in 2020 with people like Mary J. Blige, Joe the Fat, DababyY Swae lee among others.