Olly Murs says finding love is much easier when she leaves Social Media

In a television interview, the singer of & # 39; Dance With Me Tonight & # 39; He says taking a break from social media helped him connect with his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank.

British singer Olly Murs He has credited his decision to take a break from social networks to help him find love.

The 35-year-old "Troublemaker" singer made his relationship with the bodybuilder Amelia tank Instagram officer during the New Year, after the couple first joined in September 2019.

Speaking on the TV breakfast the UK "Good morning britain"Olly revealed how to take a break from social networks while recovering from knee surgery helped him reconnect with the realities of life and connect with Amelia.

"It was important for me to focus on myself," he said. "During that process, I was lucky to meet my girlfriend too. After my operation we contacted again … I was away from this world of the show and home alone."

However, you can not believe that a physical fitness fanatic as Amelia was for him at a time struggling to keep fit.

"Her hair shaved, had a leg, a big belly, do not know why he's with me," she added the star.

Olly he believes that people should stop spending so much time online if you are struggling in their personal lives, as it has done wonders for him.

"If you are having a difficult time, exit social platforms, just for a moment," he reflected. "Fall in love with the people around you, your friends and family."

"Sometimes we disconnect from having a normal conversation and open about our feelings and we're pretty quick to go to a social networking platform and write about that. But actually talk to people."