Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears relieves fatigue after the Lobos force the replay of the FA Cup | Soccer news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United looked tired and tired because they drew 0-0 at Wolves in the FA Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dismissed fears of fatigue at Manchester United after they were forced to settle for a repeat of the third round of the FA Cup in wolf.

The visitors failed to register a shot at Molineux, drawing a blank for the third time in their last five games in a stalemate on Saturday.

A repeat of 10 days will be the 38th game of the season wolves and occupies only half-free week United this month.

But Solskjaer, whose team play the first leg of semifinals Carabao Cup against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Tuesday live on Sky sports, He insisted that another party not disconcerted.

"We have enough games and probably will play in the Europa League Wolves soon, but for that we are," said the United boss. "I'd rather have a repetition than go out.

"When I played, turn away and we caught Burton at Old Trafford, we won 5-0, but it's also a great day for them."

"It's not just about the best teams that have too many games. It's about the draw and romance. We had nine games in 29 or 30 days in December so it could well continue.

"It's the calendar that we are and we have to accept it. I am full of praise for the players and how they handle it."

0 – Manchester United could not manage a single shot on target in a league game or national cup for the first time since January 2015 against Southampton in the Premier League. Sterile. #FA Cup pic.twitter.com/E8HFv2RWNg – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2020

Solskjaer defends an attack toothless

Solskjaer also defended the attack States, whose only clear chance of the match came when the effort diverted from the substitute Marcus Rashford hit the bar.

"You can say he shot Marcus is not the goal, but goes on if the heel Conor Coady is not there," he added. "We had opportunities.

"In the first half we had possession in the second half possession and had a couple of chances. Both teams could have won."

The best chance of the United at Molineux was for Marcus Rashford, but an impressive block Conor Coady was deflected into the crossbar.

Nuno wants ties resolved by shooting

Matt Doherty was denied by an excellent save Sergio Romero and had a goal disallowed by hand in the second half. Brandon Williams also had a penalty claim rejected in the first half for United.

Raul Jimenez hit latewood by the hosts and facing another game, Nuno Espirito Santo boss prefer a shootout to settle the game at night.

"I'd go straight to penalties, but did enough," said Wolves chief. "The second half was very good.

"We have to go and compete in Old Trafford, but if you ask me what my preference is, straight to penalties. The game would become more emotional, because both teams would go for it.

"It was a good performance, we controlled the game in the second half. Now we have to play again."