Odds, predictions, betting trends of the Patriots vs. Titans for the NFL playoff game

When the Titans (9-7) travel to play against the Patriots (12-4) in New England for the AFC wild card tiebreaker game Saturday night (8:15 pm ET, CBS), it will feature two teams that had second halves different from the 2019 NFL season.

The Titans went 5-3 to climb the No. 6 seed. The Patriots went 4-4 to fall from No. 8 8-0 to No. 3 as East AFC champions. This is the first time in 10 years that the Patrots have played in the wild card round. The Titans, just two years ago, bothered the Chiefs in Kansas City in the wild card round.

Here you will find everything you need to know about betting on Patriots vs. Texans in the NFL playoffs, including updated odds, trends and our prediction for the AFC wild card game.

Patriot Fees vs. Titans for the NFL playoffs

Spread: Patriots for 5

Patriots for 5 Total points: 44

44 Possibilities: Titans -110, Patriots -110

The Titans have been less than touchdown since the initial lines were released. The Titans are coming out of a loss over a resting Texas team. The Patriots come from a shocking last-minute loss at home to the Dolphins. There are reasons to think that the game will be decided by a possession.

Patriots vs. All Time Series Titans

The Patriots lead the series 25-17-1. When the teams met in November 2018, the Titans crushed the Patriots 34-10 in Nashville. Prior to that game, the Patriots were riding a streak of seven straight wins, including a 59-0 loss in 2009. When the Titans last won in New England, it was in 1993, when they were still the Houston Oilers.

Three trends to know

– The Titans and Patriots were 8-7-1 against the spread during the regular season.

– The Tttans saw that 10 of their 16 games exceeded the total points. The Patriots reached the end in just 7 of 16 games.

– The Titans are 5-2 straight ahead and against the spread in their last seven games. The Patriots are 2-3 consecutive and 1-3-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Three things to look at

The "triplets,quot; of the Titans

Runner Derrick Henry delivered as the workhorse, winning the NFL title. But the two key players around him in the Titans' offense changed. Earlier in the season, they planned to be quarterback Marcus Mariota and wide receiver Corey Davis. Now in those same positions, it's Ryan Tannehill and rookie A.J. Brown. Henry's runs have created very efficient field passes for Tannehill with Brown assuming the clear No. 1 goal throughout the field and the scoring machine.

The Patriots somehow need to prevent both Henry and Brown from exploding. Your supporters and veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore will play the most important roles in achieving that goal.

Tannehill against the Patriots

Tannehill has a great experience facing Bill Belichick's defense of his days with the Dolphins. Tannehill is 4-7 against the Patriots. He has been super efficient or super bad against them in those games. You need to take advantage of what worked best, and that is an effective short to intermediate launch.

Tom Brady and his receivers

The pass defense of the Titans is very vulnerable. Former Patriot Malcolm Butler is on IR, leaving former Patriot Logan Ryan as the most reliable corner of the Titans, but he is still at his best in the slot against sets of three receivers. Adore & # 39; Jackson will return from his foot injury, but it has burned quite a bit. Brady needs to exploit these favorable confrontations and quickly take the ball to Julian Edelman and others. Dinking and dunking is New England's best ball control approach to keep the Titans' high-power balanced attack off the field.

Statistics that matter

The Titans had the No. 3 team in the NFL with Henry, averaging 138.9 yards per game to 5.0 yards per carry. The Patriots had the 6th defense on the ground, allowing an average of 95.5 yards per game to 4.2 yards per carry. The Patriots pass defense surpassed the AFC, but they did not get enough credit for containing equipment on the ground. Slowing Henry's speed also means stopping Tannehill in the game of action and game passes.

Prediction of titans against patriots

The Patriots wouldn't lose at home in January, especially after losing there in Week 17 to end December, right? There has been a rush to cancel the Patriots, even though they have a defense and career game built for the playoffs, just like last year. They can beat the Titans, as Belichick will be one step ahead of his former star linebacker, Mike Vrabel, as coach on the other side.

Patriots 27, Titans 23