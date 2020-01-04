Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, both victorious in the ATP Cup draws | Tennis news

Britain's next draw in the competition will be against Belgium on Sunday.

The Serb roared after securing a hard-fought victory over Kevin Anderson

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal reached the right grades to help Serbia and Spain record inaugural victories in the ATP Cup competition in Australia.

The leading world players achieved victories in straight sets in their respective individual matches, while Dominic Thiem was ejected by an inspired Borna Coric.

The new 24-team men's tournament began Friday in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth and will conclude with a final in Sydney on January 12, leaving players time to fine-tune the Australian Open in Melbourne.

GB suffers loss of Bulgaria at 2:47 am in the ATP Cup

Britain had a losing start in their ATP Cup campaign in Group C after Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury went to Bulgaria at 3 a.m. local time.

In Brisbane, Djokovic had to dig deep during his first competitive 2020 game to defend himself against Kevin Anderson and secure Serbia's draw against South Africa.

The winner of a record of seven Australian Open titles was able to feed on the crowd at Pat Rafter Arena to go through two intense playoffs and win 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (8-6).

Djokovic ran 4-1 in the first set before Anderson found his feet and took his distance. With the South African in its rhythm, the second set remained with the service at all times.

In the tiebreaker, Anderson had the opportunity to serve for the set with 6-5 but hit a right-hand shot. Djokovic then topped him with a right-wing winner who curls to establish a match point and nailed a winning volley.

Dusan Lajovic had previously defeated Lloyd Harris 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 to give Serbia a 1-0 lead and a final doubles victory marked a clean sweep.

Nadal won 74 percent in points in his first service

The world no 1 Rafael Nadal it was easier when it came to closing SpainGeorgia's victory over Group B.

Nadal, who achieved fifth place at the end of the year for the fifth time last year, managed in an hour and 50 minutes to secure the 6-3 7-5 result against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

It was his fourth consecutive victory over the 27-year-old Georgian and was based on the 6-0 6-0 result of Roberto Bautista Agut against Aleksandre Metreveli to produce an impregnable 2-0 lead in the draw before the doubles.

Thiem could not join a three-game winning streak against his opponent

Unlike Nadal and Djokovic, world no 4 Thiem He did not have a great start in his preparation for the Australian Open, as he fell 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-3 against Borna Coric of Croatia.

Coric's victory over the runner-up of the 2019 ATP Finals was enough for Croatia, as Marin Cilic had met before to beat Dennis Novak 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4.

ATP Cup – Saturday, January 4 – Calendar and results

Group A – BrisbaneGroup B – PerthGroup E – Sydney
France 2-1 ChileJapan 3-0 UruguayArgentina 2-1 Poland
Serbia 3-0 South AfricaSpain 3-0 GeorgiaAustria 0-3 Croatia

Gael Monfils insured FranceThe first victory in Group A in Brisbane. He recovered from a collapse in the second set and saved three break points while serving for the game in a 6-3 and 7-5 victory over Cristian Garin.

Benoite Paire opened the draw against Chile with a 6-7 (7-3) 6-3 6-3 victory before Monfils won the best game of the three before double.

Jarry and Nicolas Garin combined to win doubles for Chile.

ATP Cup – Sunday, January 5 – Calendar

Group F- BrisbaneGroup D – PerthGroup C – Sydney
Canada vs AustraliaItaly vs NorwayBulgaria vs Moldova
Germany vs GreeceRussia vs United StatesBelgium vs Great Britain

Japan He also started his campaign in a positive way with a clean sweep against Uruguay in Perth

Go Soeda beat Martin Cuevas 6-1 6-3, Yoshihito Nishioka had an impressive 6-0 6-1 result against Pablo Cuevas. Toshihide Matsui and Ben McLachlan put the icing on the doubles victory.

In group E, Argentina He needed a decisive victory in doubles to beat Poland 2-1.

Guido Pella gave Argentina an advantage with a 6-2, 2-6 and 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak before Hubert Hurkacz leveled Poland.

Máximo González and Andrés Molteni then comfortably beat Hurkacz and Lukasz Kubot 6-2 and 6-4 to ensure Argentina's victory.

