Nora Fatehi replaces Parineeti Chopra in Bhuj: the pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India made headlines after the first glimpse of the movie released last month. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, the film is set in times of unrest during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The film also starred Parineeti Chopra, who was to play a spy in the film and, unfortunately , the actress had to opt for this war drama.

Upon leaving the project due to other work commitments such as The Girl on the Train and the biographical film by Saina Nehwal, Parineeti could not give the film enough time. The role that later fell into Nora Fatehi's lap was happy to work on the film. A source close to the actress revealed: “She recently joined and began attending workshops for her role with the director, and also focused on understanding a spy's body language well. It will start shooting after January 12, as part of the last 15 days of the war drama. "

Currently, Nora is promoting Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan which opens on Republic Day and will begin filming for Bhuj in the middle of this month.