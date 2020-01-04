Nikki Bella is engaged to her former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ partner Artem ChigvintsevBy ajitJanuary 4, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Nikki Bella is engaged to her former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ partner Artem Chigvintsev – CNN%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles England defends itself after Stuart Broad without the ball provokes debate | Cricket News Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreMiley Cyrus resolves a lawsuit that accuses her of stealing song Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 WennThe former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; and his record label has reached an undisclosed agreement with a Jamaican... Read moreSam Curran praises the & # 39; amazing & # 39; Dom Bess performance in the second test against South Africa | Cricket News Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreHailey Bieber talked about being "shattered,quot; in social networks, and is 100% right Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 Hailey Bieber talked about being "shattered,quot; in social networks, and is 100%... Read moreMiranda Lambert raves about her husband's abs in a shirtless cooking video! Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 The country singer turned to social media to show her husky husband and it is safe to say that her followers were not crazy... Read more