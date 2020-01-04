Nicole Murphy criticizes Bill Cosby on behalf of Ex Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy made a memorable return to the stage of Saturday night live show since the last time he appeared on the show that was about 35 years ago.

From the moment he took the stage, Eddie opened a joke saying that if he was told 30 years ago that he would be a bored father and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even he wouldn't believe it and take that bet.

Eddie finished his opening sketch by successfully imitating Bill's popular line, "Who is the father of the United States now?"

As usual, Eddie's humor was very well received by the audience, and everyone present laughed at the jab.

However, it seems that the joke was not appreciated by Bill, as the comedian in disgrace returned the next day.

Bill found a way to retaliate even behind bars, when he had his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, write his answer to Eddie on social media.

On Cosby's Instagram page, Wyatt wrote in an extensive message that if it weren't for the efforts and achievements of the comedian over the years, other African-American talents such as Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, etc., would not have had So many opportunities in the entertainment industry.

The message ended with "One would think that Mr. Murphy was given the freedom to leave the plantation in order to make his own decisions, but he decided to sell himself again as a Hollywood slave."

While Eddie did not comment on Bill's revenge blow, his ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, did.

When asked what do you think of Eddie SNL kidding, Nicole said it was really funny, and as for Bill, her response was simply: "That's unfortunate, but you know, look who's in jail and who isn't."

One person said: “I feel that Cosby's publicist was waiting for this moment. In any case, Eddie Murphy respected him enough not to joke about him, while Bill Cosby was going through his trial, and wouldn't even say it was a blow to him. It was a harmless joke; compared to other jokes, so please stop looking for attention or sympathy for Cosby. I will always love "The Cosby Show,quot; and "A Different World,quot;, but I will have to separate the character / producer from the real person because I sincerely believe there is a difference. "

Another commenter said: "It's so easy to make judgments quickly about something we only hear through social media, etc. But what would you do if you were in Bill Cosby's shoes and nobody believed you were not the teacher they were doing to you? ? " It turned out to be, and he also received 20 years in prison, while many of his white counterparts still walked free without any violent reaction (Trump, Harvey Weinstein, Oprah Winfrey's friend. "

Eddie is really coming back to comedy.



