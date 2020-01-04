Nicole Kidman reacts to Australian fires at the Golden Globe event – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment







Nicole Kidman reacts to Australian fires at the Golden Globe event – Up News Info




























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

Japan condemns the escape & # 39; unjustifiable & # 39; by Carlos Ghosn | Japan news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Japan's justice minister condemned former car magnate Carlos Ghosn on Sunday for fleeing the country using what she said were illegal methods while waiting...
Read more

Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw wait for baby No. 2

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Rob Latour / Shutterstock 2020 has had a great start to Topher Grace Y Ashley Hinshaw!On Saturday, the lifelong couple dazzled...
Read more

Tom Brady admits that his future with the Patriots is unknown, minimizes the conversation about retirement

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
At 42, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career,...
Read more

Rod Stewart and his son accused of beating resort staff on New Year's Eve

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Earlier this week, several media reported that Sir Rod Stewart hit a staff member in an elegant complex in Florida on New Year's Eve....
Read more

While the fires burn, Australia sees its leader as missing in action

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
HASTINGS, Australia - The posters have appeared on the streets of Australia, showing the prime minister looking very tropical: floral wreath on his head,...
Read more
©