Nicole Kidman reacts to Australian fires at the Golden Globe event – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambJanuary 4, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Nicole Kidman reacts to Australian fires at the Golden Globe event – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Japan condemns the escape & # 39; unjustifiable & # 39; by Carlos Ghosn | Japan news Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 5, 2020 0 Japan's justice minister condemned former car magnate Carlos Ghosn on Sunday for fleeing the country using what she said were illegal methods while waiting... Read moreTopher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw wait for baby No. 2 Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 5, 2020 0 Rob Latour / Shutterstock 2020 has had a great start to Topher Grace Y Ashley Hinshaw!On Saturday, the lifelong couple dazzled... Read moreTom Brady admits that his future with the Patriots is unknown, minimizes the conversation about retirement Sports Lisa Witt - January 5, 2020 0 At 42, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady could become a free agent for the first time in his 20-year NFL career,... Read moreRod Stewart and his son accused of beating resort staff on New Year's Eve Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 5, 2020 0 Earlier this week, several media reported that Sir Rod Stewart hit a staff member in an elegant complex in Florida on New Year's Eve.... Read moreWhile the fires burn, Australia sees its leader as missing in action Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 5, 2020 0 HASTINGS, Australia - The posters have appeared on the streets of Australia, showing the prime minister looking very tropical: floral wreath on his head,... Read more