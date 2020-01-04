Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $ 500,000 for fire assistance in Australia

It may be the Golden Globes weekend, but Nicole KidmanUnfortunately, he has other things to worry about.

The Australian-American actress visited Instagram on Saturday, January 4 to announce that she and her husband Keith Urban I would be donating $ 500,000 for Australian fire assistance.

%MINIFYHTML773bec1a99dbd8eade5a371a2fd4682111% %MINIFYHTML773bec1a99dbd8eade5a371a2fd4682112%

In case you haven't heard the news, there have been devastating forest fires that spread and spread across Australia since September 2019. Without showing signs of stopping, around 12.35 million acres have been burned in the southeastern part of the Country and local authorities. they have urged more than 100,000 people to evacuate, while a state of emergency has been declared.

In addition, the fires have claimed the lives of some 23 people and destroyed more than 1,400 homes. Kidman, who has a house in Australia, learned that his house is also "threatened," a Kidman representative tells E! News.

"The support, thoughts and prayers of our family are with everyone affected by the fires throughout Australia. We are donating $ 500,000 to the Rural Fire Services they are doing and giving so much right now," Kidman wrote on Instagram, along with a chart of ways people can support and make donations.