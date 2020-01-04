Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $ 500,000 for fire assistance in Australia

Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
It may be the Golden Globes weekend, but Nicole KidmanUnfortunately, he has other things to worry about.
The Australian-American actress visited Instagram on Saturday, January 4 to announce that she and her husband Keith Urban I would be donating $ 500,000 for Australian fire assistance.
In case you haven't heard the news, there have been devastating forest fires that spread and spread across Australia since September 2019. Without showing signs of stopping, around 12.35 million acres have been burned in the southeastern part of the Country and local authorities. they have urged more than 100,000 people to evacuate, while a state of emergency has been declared.
In addition, the fires have claimed the lives of some 23 people and destroyed more than 1,400 homes. Kidman, who has a house in Australia, learned that his house is also "threatened," a Kidman representative tells E! News.
"The support, thoughts and prayers of our family are with everyone affected by the fires throughout Australia. We are donating $ 500,000 to the Rural Fire Services they are doing and giving so much right now," Kidman wrote on Instagram, along with a chart of ways people can support and make donations.
The Kidman representative continued to share with E! News, "Her house is not on fire. She is under threat, so watching her closely. (Nicole Kidman) and (Keith Urban) have donated $ 500K to the Rural Fire Services."
Urban shared the same feeling as his wife on Instagram.
On Saturday, celebrities in Los Angeles began celebrating the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and Kidman was going to attend the preliminary Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. According to an eyewitness, Kidman, who also hosted the event, was late because his flight "had just landed."
Kidman and Urban are the last celebrities to join the growing list of people who use their platform and influence to shed light on the devastating fires and donate funds for Australia's fire relief.
Friday night, Pink He announced on Instagram that he has pledged to donate $ 500,000 to firefighters fighting fires.
"I am totally devastated seeing what is happening in Australia right now with the terrible forest fires," he wrote on Instagram. "I pledge contributions a $ 500,000 donation directly to local fire services that are fighting so hard on the front line. My heart is with our friends and family in Oz ❤️"
Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also took Instagram to send a powerful message to the people of Australia, their residents who have been forced to evacuate their homes and firefighters risking their lives to save the lives of others.
"This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide," said the Instagram caption. "It's easy to feel helpless, but there is always a way to help."
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML773bec1a99dbd8eade5a371a2fd4682113%