NFL playoff selections, propagation predictions: Patriots tame the Titans, Saints defeat the Vikings in wild card games

The 2020 NFL playoffs are here. After making 256 game selections for the 2019 regular season, there are only 11 more selections and propagation predictions that will be made throughout Super Bowl 54.

After going through a complicated list of games last week, there are only four games to predict for the wild card weekend. That means 12 fewer opportunities to make mistakes in games, but also 12 fewer opportunities to succeed in games.

Without further ado, here is our latest bold forecast for the next NFL results. All odds are courtesy of SportsInsider.com.

MORE: Get the latest NFL odds and Sports Insider betting trends

NFL playoff selections, predictions against the spread of wild card games

Josh Allen https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/59/5f/josh-allen-112719-getty-ftrjpg_sruf30ainlk11b7milvbip7kx.jpg?t=-1375060986,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Buffalo Bills in Houston Texans (-3)

Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN

The bills are a bad confrontation for Texans. They have an avalanche that can chase Deshaun Watson and a corner in Tre & # 39; Davious White that can contain DeAndre Hopkins. They also have two receivers that can burn Texans in short and deep with Cole Beasley and John Brown.

Josh Allen will be sure to make plays with his arm and legs, and will receive help from the rested rookie Devin Singletary in the traditional running game. For the second consecutive year, the Texans will lose at home in the playoffs as weak champions of the division.

Collect: The bills win 24-17.

Tom Brady and N & # 39; Keal Harry https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/df/99/tom-brady-nkealharry-121919-getty-ftr_4o5njljj95vu13pcyqj0yakqc.jpg?t=593278159,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tennessee Titans in New England Patriots (-4 1/2)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

The Titans are not the easiest opening opponent for the Patriots to open the playoffs. Derrick Henry is a difficult runner to stop, even when the teams agree to do so due to the strong blocking scheme of the Titans. Stephon Gilmore, after a coverage outing against DeVante Parker, takes out the hardness and speed of rookie catcher A.J. Brown. Ryan Tannehill is no stranger to facing the Patriots.

The problem will be the defense of the Titans. Expect Tom Brady to run his classic short to intermediate passes game well and finish those units in the red zone. The Patriots could yield some fragmentary plays to Henry and Brown, but will harden to limit most of the damage to the field goals. The New England defense will also force a key rotation or two of Tannehill.

Collect: The Patriots win 27-23 but fail to cover the spread.

Drew Brees https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/20/d/drew-brees-12162019-getty-ftrjpg_1vggkpaci3zet1lhcq02msa3k8.jpg?t=303412735,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans Saints (-8)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

The Vikings agree quite badly with the saints, therefore, the large number against them. The Saints stop the race well even with their defensive injuries to the front, and the Vikings offense is based on getting Dalvin Cook to facilitate Kirk Cousins ​​in the air game. And we all know that Cousins ​​is not known as a great game QB.

Nor can the Vikings stop Michael Thomas and the Saints receivers anywhere in the field with Drew Brees safely and accurately spreading the ball. Alvin Kamara's speed will cause problems for Viking supporters. Marshon Lattimore will contain Stefon Diggs to make sure there is no Miracle for Minneapolis in New Orleans, which makes it an easy win for the home team.

Collect: The saints win 27-17 and cover the spread.

Russell Wilson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a4/8f/russell-wilson-123019-getty-ftrjpg_p3pl9zxfh8q31fy00mlsee3bs.jpg?t=1478250223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Seattle Seahawks (-1 1/2) in Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

The Seahawks won their Week 12 showdown in Philadelphia, 17-9. That game was neglected for both offenses, with the difference of a 58-yard touchdown led by Rashaad Penny. The Seahawks will run out of Penny and Chris Carson against a good Eagles defense. The Eagles 'offense is limited to the objectives that can make the Seahawks' defense sweat down the field, especially if Zach Ertz cannot play. It will also be difficult for the Eagles to run in Seattle.

This will depend on the quarterback, Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz, being able to improvise better to make their typical hand plays when there seems to be nothing in the last quarter. Wilson has some more reliable weapons, and the Eagles' defense is weak enough for him in the back. The Seahawks will continue their excellent trajectory on the east coast with Pete Carroll.

Collect: The Seahawks win 20-17 and cover the spread.

Statistics of the week:

Week 17 direct record: 11-5

Week 17 record against spread: 7-9

Direct season record: 170-85

Season record against the spread: 134-113

Disorders of the week: 8-8

Locks of the week: 9-7