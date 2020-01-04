NFL playoff calendar: What games are today? Television channels, schedules and scores for the wild card round 2020

%MINIFYHTML7bb81d2ba6c253698a7f3a9cd3613f069% %MINIFYHTML7bb81d2ba6c253698a7f3a9cd3613f0610%

The NFL 2020 playoffs arrived and the calendar starts with four games during the wild card weekend.

For the first time since 2009, New England is in action the first weekend of the playoffs. The defeat of the 17th week of the Patriots against Miami prevented them from securing a tenth consecutive goodbye in the first round.

The Patriots game is part of the AFC double card on Saturday, while the two games in the NFC wild card round are Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about the NFL wild card round games, including a full schedule with TV channels, start times and scores.

NFL playoff calendar: What games are today?

Here is the full calendar of the wild card round for the NFL playoffs, in addition to the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday, January 4

Game Time Channel Texans against accounts 4:35 p.m. ESPN, ABC Patriots against the Titans 8:15 p.m. CBS

Sunday, January 5

Game Time Channel Saints against Vikings 1:05 p.m. Fox Eagles vs. Seahawks 4:40 p.m. NBC

TV channels of NFL playoff games, live streaming

Here we show you how to watch each wild card game during the NFL playoffs.

Bills against Texans

(4:35 p.m. ET start)

Each of Houston's six postseason appearances since 2011 has started with Saturday afternoon's game, a testimony from Texans (10-6) that is rarely a favorite to advance and has a relatively small national following. Buffalo (10-6) reached the playoffs for the second time since 2000.

As this is the only ESPN broadcast of the wild card round, it will be convened by the regular Monday Night Football team: Joe Tessitore in game by game, Booger McFarland at the stand as an analyst and Lisa Salters reporting from the bench.

Patriots against the Titans

(8:15 p.m. ET start)

New England would be resting this weekend if it weren't for a 27-24 loss to 5-11 Miami in Week 17. The Patriots still won the AFC East but did not reach the goodbye of the first round. Tennessee took the opportunity of Week 17, achieving a wild place by beating the Texans 35-14.

CBS is sending its best transmission equipment to Foxborough. Jim Nantz will handle the game by game, Tony Romo offers analysis and Tracy Wolfson is on the bench.

Saints against Vikings

(1:05 ​​p.m. ET start)

New Orleans (13-3) is tied for the best record in the NFC, but lost the playoff against the 49ers and the Packers and is playing in the first round. It is the first time that a team with a record of 13-3 or better has played in the first round since the Saints in the 2011-12 season. The strength of the conference meant that Minnesota's 10-6 record is the worst of the NFC playoff teams.

Fox's number 1 team is covering this game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are at the stand, while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will offer reports from the bench.

Marine Falcons vs. Eagles

(4:40 p.m. ET start)

Seattle (11-5) could not catch the 49ers for the NFC West crown, but still got a wild spot. Philadelphia (9-7) resisted the Cowboys to win the weak East NFC.

The broadcast will sound like an NBC game on Sunday night. Al Michaels has the game by game and Cris Collinsworth is the color commentator, with Michele Tafoya and Heather Cox contributing additional ideas.

