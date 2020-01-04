Newcastle chief Steve Bruce confirms the striker's hunt in January | Soccer news

















Steve Bruce talks about Newcastle transfer plans for January

Steve Bruce says Newcastle's priority is to sign a forward in January and revealed that the club "has already had some hits."

Newcastle had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their third-round FA Cup tie in League One Rochdale on Saturday, with Bruce admitting that his team had to pay for lost opportunities.

When asked if addressing the lack of targets will be a priority in January, Bruce said: "Yes. We have already had a couple of setbacks, so we will continue working far."

"It's very difficult, especially at the end of the field, to get something that makes you better. Not only will I bring players for good, but we'll see what will happen in the next two or three weeks." bring."

Bruce added: "Our weaknesses are quite obvious: we don't score enough goals and with the possibilities we created today we have to take them and the draw should have been put to bed."

"We were excellent in the first half. (But) we are in the hat and we have a repetition, and some may need a game after returning from an injury."

Bruce also confirmed that Miguel Almiron detected a strain in the groin that will be scanned in the next week, while Yoshinori Muto's hip injury seems to present more concern.

It was another difficult game for signing for the club record of £ 40 million from Joelinton, who has managed to score once in 22 games this season since he arrived from Hoffenheim in the summer.

But Bruce insists he continues to believe in the Brazilian striker and says: "He (Joelinton) has had a difficult time, but he has to stand firm."

"Until two weeks ago, Almiron had not scored, but now he has scored two in a fairly rapid succession, so he must only comply."