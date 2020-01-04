Nationalism tops the agenda of Croatia's presidential candidates: Report | News

Croatia is in a social crisis and, without a substantial difference between two candidates currently competing for the presidency, there are few reasons for optimism, according to the International Institute of Middle East and Balkan Studies (IFIMES).

On Sunday, the current conservative president of Croatia, Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, of the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and Zoran Milanovic, a former prime minister, will face each other in the second and final round of the presidential elections.

Croatia is mired in organized crime and corruption, the malfunction of the judicial system, the strong clandestine intelligence and the powerful influence of the Roman Catholic Church.

But according to IFIMES Last report, the election campaign has focused on nationalism, with Record-Kitarovic and Milanovic tries to convince voters that they are the biggest and best Croatians.

The vote comes at an important moment: Zagreb now assumes the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union and will preside over the probable exit of the United Kingdom from the bloc.

But in the campaign, the candidates sought votes from the extreme right and extreme right Croats.

The powers of the president are limited, they mostly play a representative role abroad and serve as head of the armed forces.

The Croatian prime minister refused to answer questions about his party using an extreme right-wing extremist condemned to support the HDZ candidate for the presidency, KGK. And he's from the "moderate,quot; wing of the HDZ, yes. Amazing. https://t.co/4F48Z1bNzQ https://t.co/CUr6kkJDFs – Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) January 2, 2020

Grabar-Kitarovic, who won fewer votes than Milanovic in the first round, It sparked controversy earlier this month when he posted a photo on his Instagram account to commemorate the death of Bosnian Croatian war criminal convicted Slobodan Praljak.

The campaign took another dramatic turn when the HDZ party promoted an announcement by Julienne Busic supporting Grabar-Kitarovic.

Busic received a life sentence after hijacking a Trans World Airlines flight that leaves from New York, bound for Chicago, with her husband, the Croatian nationalist Zvonko Busic and three other Croatian hijackers in 1976.

Its objective was to promote the Croatian independence of Yugoslavia. They flew the plane to Paris, demanding that their declaration of Croatian independence appear in the American press.

A New York police officer was killed while trying to defuse a bomb they had left at Grand Central in New York City.

Politics & # 39; schizophrenic & # 39;

HDZ seeks adversaries in Serbs, Serbia, Bosnia, Yugoslavians, migrants and refugees and the so-called "Islamic threat,quot; due to a "somewhat schizophrenic policy,quot; led by Grabar-Kitarovic, IFIMES celebrated.

He added that Milanovic, despite the supposed leaning to the left, also builds its foreign policy on the threat of "called Islamic terrorism, which they say comes from Bosnia and Herzegovina. "

During Grabar-Kiatrovic's tenure in office, HDZ politicians and the acting president often made unfounded claims, describing Bosnia and Herzegovina as a "radical Muslim refuge."

According to the European Report on Islamophobia 2018, this tactic aims to undermine the country with the objective of dividing it territorially.

This was reiterated in a television debate on Thursday, in which Milanovic declared that "jihadists in Bosnia,quot; are a reality.

"It is a country where there are many Muslims, where people leave to fight in the Middle East and return indoctrinated," said Milanovic.

Grabar-Kitarovic's mandate has seen a deterioration in relations with its neighbors Bosnia, Serbia and Slovenia, and Milanovic has shown no alternative.

"Grabar-Kitarovic and, to some extent, Milanovic conditionally support the establishment of a third Croatian entity and perceive a part of Bosnia as (part) of the "great state,quot; project, " IFIMES said.

The report added that both deny war crimes that Croatian and Croatian forces committed during the conflict in the early 1990s.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia ruled in 2017 that Croatian leaders, including its president Franjo Tudjman, had led a "joint criminal enterprise,quot; project, in which Croatia kept parts of Bosnia under a state of occupation, with the objective of annexing the territory.

"Analysts believe that, in his work, the new president of Croatia will have to pay more attention to the reform of the intelligence security system, which is systematically working on the destabilization of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the overthrow of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

"Other towns also have their historical divisions, but not many focus and idealize the dark past at the expense of their future as do the Croats and Croatia," the report said.

"Such a policy leads the state to a situation of harmful ideological divisions, increased tensions and even conflicts with minorities and neighbors. That is why the presidential elections could be a turning point for the Republic of Croatia."