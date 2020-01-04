More than a dozen dead in military air crash in Sudan | Sudan News

At least 18 people died after a military transport plane crashed in the West Darfur region of Sudan, the army said.

The Antonov 12 plane crashed five minutes after taking off from El-Geneina, killing its crew of seven, as well as three judges and eight other civilians, including four children, a military statement said Thursday night.

A Sudanese World Food Program employee, his wife and two children were among the victims, a spokeswoman for the UN agency said Friday.

An investigation was under way to determine the cause of the accident, although there were no immediate reports of foul play, the statement said.

The city of El-Geneina, which is the capital of West Darfur and is near the border of Sudan with Chad, has witnessed clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs that killed dozens of people, including women and children.

An international peacekeeping mission said on Friday that at least 65 people died in violence during the past week, while more than 50 were injured.

The joint peacekeeping mission of the African Union and the United Nations in Darfur, UNAMID, said it was deeply concerned about the "deterioration of security and the humanitarian situation in El-Geneina and its surroundings."

The Sudan Red Crescent said that more than 8,000 families were displaced after violence broke out in the region.

The clashes pose a challenge to the efforts of the transitional government of Sudan to end decades-old armed campaigns in areas such as Darfur. In response, rebel groups in Darfur suspended peace talks with the government and called for an investigation.

Earlier this week, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy head of the Sovereign Council, visited the city and expressed their commitment to prosecute the perpetrators.

Plane crashes are not uncommon in Sudan, given the country's poor air safety records.

In 2003, a Sudan Airways civilian plane crashed into a hillside while trying to make an emergency landing, killing 116 people, including eight foreigners. Only a small child survived the Boeing accident.