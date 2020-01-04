More than 100,000 people march in South India to protest against citizenship law | News

More than 100,000 protesters have participated in a peaceful march in South India, singing slogans against the new citizenship law of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protest on Saturday, called "Million March," was organized by an umbrella group of Muslim organizations and civil society in the city of Hyderabad.

More than 40 percent of the estimated population of nearly seven million in Hyderabad is Muslim.

The Indian government has faced weeks of violent and sometimes violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed by the Modi government in December.

The protesters in Hyderabad had banners that said "Withdraw CAA immediately,quot; and "The only religion in India is secularism."

The new law facilitates the way for non-Muslim minorities from neighboring Muslim majority nations in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to obtain Indian citizenship.

But, if combined with a proposed national registry of citizens, CAA critics fear that it discriminates against minority Muslims in India and ends with the secular constitution of India.

The Modi government maintains that the new law is necessary to help minorities facing persecution in Muslim-majority nations, and has called pan-Indian protests for political reasons.

At least 27 people have died in clashes related to protests with the police since early December.

Elsewhere, protests against the CAA were also held in several other Indian cities on Saturday, with hundreds of people in cities in the southern state of Karnataka.

Hundreds of people gathered at a rally in the technological center of Bangalore, and some accused the Modi government of trying to divide India into communal lines, to distract themselves from a strong internal economic slowdown and job losses.