Miranda Lambert sneaks up on shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert I can't get enough of your husband.

On Friday night, January 3, the 36-year-old country singer visited Instagram to tell her fans and fans that while her days off are coming to an end, she is excited to start rehearsals for her next tour.

And while using social media to share that with her followers, she also shared a silly video of her husband. Brenda McLoughlin shirtless singing along with "Sweet Child O & # 39; Mine,quot; for Guns n Roses, shirtless while cooking dinner in the home kitchen.

In the video, Lambert can be seen sneaking up on him as he heads from the living room to the kitchen while McLoughlin continues to sing the song and suddenly realizes that he is recording it, so it bursts into a smile.

"Happy 2020 to you! This is our last Friday night free for a moment! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic. Starting 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See you there ! husband, shirtless, promotion volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease #wildcard #wildcardtour, "the singer wrote in her legend.