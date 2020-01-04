Miranda Lambert sneaks up on shirtless husband Brendan McLoughlin

Splash News
Miranda Lambert I can't get enough of your husband.
On Friday night, January 3, the 36-year-old country singer visited Instagram to tell her fans and fans that while her days off are coming to an end, she is excited to start rehearsals for her next tour.
And while using social media to share that with her followers, she also shared a silly video of her husband. Brenda McLoughlin shirtless singing along with "Sweet Child O & # 39; Mine,quot; for Guns n Roses, shirtless while cooking dinner in the home kitchen.
In the video, Lambert can be seen sneaking up on him as he heads from the living room to the kitchen while McLoughlin continues to sing the song and suddenly realizes that he is recording it, so it bursts into a smile.
"Happy 2020 to you! This is our last Friday night free for a moment! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic. Starting 1/16 in Tupelo MS! See you there ! husband, shirtless, promotion volume 4. #sweetchildofmine #nocougarjokesplease #wildcard #wildcardtour, "the singer wrote in her legend.
It is safe to say that Lambert and especially her husband were simply enjoying a cold Friday night before their busy schedules.
The "It All Comes Out in the Wash,quot; singer also wrote: "P.S., who looks like this after the Texas vacation? We're a ton of $ Mex from Tex Mex. WTH?"
In October 2018, the country star talked about her husband and how he makes her feel.
"When you really find someone who loves you for who you are and who are really smiling, it is a smile from within," the singer said in an interview in Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "It's a light that clicks and you really didn't know it was off."
She also continued by saying that her husband is "quite relaxed and kind and sweet, and is like a very agile type of person, which is great for this life, because you have to follow the flow and I am glad to share it with him and that he is open thereto ".
As fans will remember, the country star surprised fans when he announced in February 2018 that he had married McLoughlin.
ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.