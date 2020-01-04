Miranda Lambert raves about her husband's abs in a shirtless cooking video!

The country singer turned to social media to show her husky husband and it is safe to say that her followers were not crazy at all! After all, Miranda Lambert posted a clip of her man, Brendan McLoughlin in the kitchen and shirtless!

Even after the holidays, Brendan's abs were still intact and defined, and the woman couldn't help jumping on him on her platform.

"Volume 4 of the shirtless promotion of the husband of the house," she wrote along with the images of her husband New York police officer cooking shirtless.

His pack of eight was on display while handling the pan and spatula, cooking something delicious, no doubt!

& # 39; PD. Who looks like this after vacations in Texas? We ate a ton of $ hit from Tex Mex. Wth? "Miranda also wondered in the caption, as did everyone who watched that video.

Well, she is a very lucky woman and seems to definitely know.

Speaking of their vacations, fans can know that they spent them with their family in Texas, so it makes sense that they have been treated with a lot of delicious food.

This was also their first Christmas together as a married couple, so it was really special for both of them.

Finally, the star did not forget to ask people "#nocougarjokesplease,quot; referring to their age gap of almost seven years.

Obviously, she wouldn't be very affected if people still decided to express their problems with their age difference.

What really matters is that they are happy and in love.

And as seems to be the case, people can talk as much as they want!



