Miley Cyrus resolves a lawsuit that accuses her of stealing song

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
Wenn

The former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; and his record label has reached an undisclosed agreement with a Jamaican artist that the lawsuit allegedly scammed his song.

Up News Info
Miley Cyrus He has settled a lawsuit alleging that she stole her hit 2013 song "We Can & # 39; t Stop".

Jamaican singer / songwriter Michael May, aka FlourgonHe launched legal action against the pop superstar in May 2018, claiming that his single was largely inspired by his 1988 song "We Run Things," which insists it was a great success in the Caribbean.

He had a particular problem with a repeated line in the Cyrus release, in which she sings: "We run things, things do not run us", arguing that it is surprisingly similar to her lyrics: "We run things, things do not run us . "

He sued Cyrus and his seal bosses at Sony Music to block the distribution, sales and performances of "We Can & # 39; t Stop", and demanded compensation in the amount of $ 300 million.

In the new documents presented by May, Cyrus, Sony and other defendants in the federal court of Manhattan on Friday, January 3, 2020, all parties have agreed that "this action shall be suspended without prejudice … with each party that bear your own costs and attorney fees, "Reuters reported.

As the case has been resolved "with prejudice," the plaintiff cannot initiate an action on the same claim.

In a letter dated December 12, 2019, Cyrus's lawyers also confirmed that a conciliation agreement had been signed and that the stipulation would be filed "pending payment of the settlement proceeds", which were not specified.

