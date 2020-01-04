Mikel Arteta wants a unified Arsenal squad while looking to shape aside | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML74a88b63dc7c47753b95f2108dfc9b059% %MINIFYHTML74a88b63dc7c47753b95f2108dfc9b0510%

Arsenal faces Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is willing to avoid cliques in the team while continuing to train his team, on and off the field.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has escaped the team since Granit Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy in November after his outburst against his fans during the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Héctor Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil also remain in the original five-man leadership group under Unai Emery, who conducted a blind vote among his squad to decide who would captain them.

But as he prepares for his third-round FA Cup match against Leeds in the Emirates on Monday night, Arteta, a former Arsenal captain, is eager to create a sense of union among his players.

"Leadership is often related to the way this team lives together," he said.

"The moment you start seeing different groups, they have leaders in these groups, but they are not shared in the best common interests of the group and this is what I wanted to avoid."

"We have some leaders, some are more leaders in the field and others more outside the field. Some have influence on the players that is very necessary. We want to bring everyone together."

"The more stability we can generate with our captain and the players we have in the team, I think the more clarity we will have to convey to the fans what we are trying to do."

"There are many factors, some that we cannot control, but for the moment everything is fine and it is not the time for me to change things in their place because I have not seen real things to make decisions."

"I've been to clubs that have four or five captains. It's more of a leadership group than captains. In the end it's a guy who wears the bracelet and after the team chooses the leaders."

"The moment they choose leaders is when someone talks if they listen or are looking at the ceiling. That's when you see."